Here are the best Prime Day Lego deals for a cozy season of building

Amazon's mega-sale has arrived, and this year's Prime Day Lego deals are chock-full of the perfect cozy builds for Fall. Crucially, the savings provide a killer savings on everything from collector models to playsets.

To help you track down the most tempting offers with the minimum of effort, I'm rounding up the best Prime Day Lego deals I can find here. Those updates will land from now until the sale finishes last thing on October 7, so be sure to drop in every now and then to see if anything on your wishlist is enjoying a bargain.

I've been covering both sales and the best Lego sets at GamesRadar+ for the best part of seven years now, and that means I've got plenty of advice on what to prioritize. This should be very helpful as we navigate Amazon Big Deal Days this October, because not all its discounts are created equal. We see some offers across the year, for example, while others aren't as good as they look. I'll be using that inside-knowledge to bring you the very best price cuts throughout the event, meaning you shouldn't.

Curated by Curated by Benjamin Abbott Social Links Navigation Tabletop & Merch Editor I've been reporting on Lego and sales since 2018, but I've been building with bricks for far longer. That means I have a pretty good idea of what to look for (and what to avoid) during events like Prime Day.

Currently building:

Lego Wallace & Gromit

Lego Munchlax

UK

Today's best US Prime Day Lego deals

Record low price Save $12.43 LEGO Pokémon Eevee: was $59.99 now $47.56 at Amazon If you've been waiting to pick up one of the gosh-darn cutest Lego Pokemon around (something I had a lot of praise for in my Lego Eevee review, where it got five stars), now's your chance. The kit has literally never been cheaper than it is now. Read more Read less ▼

Record low price Save $9.99 LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: was $44.99 now $35 at Amazon I know it feels like ages away, but Lego's advent calendar range is already out... and most are enjoying record low prices, like this Marvel one. The most popular advent calendars (traditionally franchise-based ones like Star Wars) sell out fast, and I'm expecting that to be true here because of hype for Doomsday. is year's advent calendars have only just arrived, but we're already enjoying a huge price cut on most of them... including this Marvel version. It's unlikely to stay in stock for ages, so I'd snap it up as soon as you can. Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon At just five cents off a record low price for the latest Vader kit, I'd say we're winning here. I maintain that this is also a much better version of the character than the previous helmet range, so don't miss the chance to add it to your shelf. Read more Read less ▼

Record low price LEGO Star Wars Smart Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing: was $89.99 now $71.95 at Amazon Listen, I know that Smart Play is controversial. But there's a lot of potential here - and if you're buying for kids, it should go down pretty well. We've never seen this flagship model for less, so now's the best time to snap it up if you were at all interested. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best UK Prime Day Lego deals

Record low price Save £20 LEGO Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Arcade 72051: was £149.99 now £129.99 at Amazon This kit caused such a buzz when it was revealed earlier this year because of its nostalgia and interactivity, so seeing it hit a record low price for Prime Day Lego deals is a nice surprise. It only came out a month or so ago, after all. Read more Read less ▼

Record low price Save £16 LEGO Pokémon Eevee: was £54.99 now £38.99 at Amazon This is probably my favorite Lego Pokemon set, and I think it's one of the best-designed of the bunch. That's why I'm so happy to see it hit a record low price for today's Prime Day Lego deals. Read more Read less ▼

Save £87.10 LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise: was £579.99 now £492.89 at Amazon It feels very rare to see this mega-set go on offer, so even though this isn't a record low price (it hit £433ish about six months ago), that is a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence. As such, I'd argue that this is an absolute steal for this year's Prime Day Lego deals. Read more Read less ▼

Save £21 LEGO Lord of the Rings: Sauron's Helmet: was £64.99 now £43.99 at Amazon Want a bit of Lord of the Rings on your shelf but don't fancy spending several hundred pounds on the bigger kits? This is a great set at a very reasonable price, especially because it's never been cheaper than it is now for Prime Day Lego deals. Read more Read less ▼

When does Prime Day start? The 2026 Prime Day deals (or 'Big Deal Days, if you want to give them their official title) begin on October 6. However, some discounts begin appearing the day before.

When will Prime Day end? This year's Amazon Prime Day will end on October 8 at 00:00am. In other words, the sale officially wraps up by Thursday. That's not to say you can't still find good discounts, though; if previous sales are anything to go by, some price cuts will stick around… and a few last until Black Friday.