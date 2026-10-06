Here are the best Prime Day Lego deals for a cozy season of building
Amazon's building some good discounts, here are the best ones so far
Punch it, Chewie, because this discount is stellar
Oh hello, what have we here? The UCS Falcon is one of the great white whales for many collectors, and it's retiring soon... so the fact that it's come tumbling down in price for Lego Prime Day deals is worthy of a celebratory drink at the cantina, if you ask me. Sure, this discount isn't too unusual at £598.39 via Amazon instead of the full £735. But the fact that it's so much better than the £650ish average cost makes it eyecatching. As noted in our Lego UCS Millennium Falcon review, it might be the best Star Wars set ever made, so I'd say it's tempting with such a heavy price cut.
Hit warp factor five to get this deal
Engage! The Enterprise D has hit a record low price for today's Prime Day Lego deals, because it's now £296.99 at Amazon instead of £350. This is a magnificent model when on display and comes with an excellent roster of minifigures. Indeed, we were very keen on in our Lego Enterprise NCC 1701-D review, and we gave it the full five stars as a result.
This offer is king of the (Lego) Kongs
While we're on UK time, I wanted to flag some of the truly great offers flying around there - chief of which is the Donkey Kong Arcade set, that only came out in August and caused quite a stir within the community for the fact that it was an interactive game. (You can release barrels along the girders and make Mario jump over them by using the stick and buttons. It's £119.99 at Amazon rather than £150 if you use the £10 voucher beneath the price, and I don't think it's ever been cheaper.
Morning everyone, I hope you're ready for some deals-hunting! Let's find a bargain, shall we?
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