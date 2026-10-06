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Here are the best Prime Day Lego deals for a cozy season of building

Amazon's building some good discounts, here are the best ones so far

Deals
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Lego Mighty Bowser, Millennium Falcon, and Rivendell on a wooden table behind a GamesRadar+ logo

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

1. Quick links
2. Today's best deals
3. Live updates

Amazon's mega-sale has arrived, and this year's Prime Day Lego deals are chock-full of the perfect cozy builds for Fall. Crucially, the savings provide a killer savings on everything from collector models to playsets.

To help you track down the most tempting offers with the minimum of effort, I'm rounding up the best Prime Day Lego deals I can find here. Those updates will land from now until the sale finishes last thing on October 7, so be sure to drop in every now and then to see if anything on your wishlist is enjoying a bargain.

I've been covering both sales and the best Lego sets at GamesRadar+ for the best part of seven years now, and that means I've got plenty of advice on what to prioritize. This should be very helpful as we navigate Amazon Big Deal Days this October, because not all its discounts are created equal. We see some offers across the year, for example, while others aren't as good as they look. I'll be using that inside-knowledge to bring you the very best price cuts throughout the event, meaning you shouldn't.

Curated by
Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop &amp; Merch Editor at GamesRadar+
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott

I've been reporting on Lego and sales since 2018, but I've been building with bricks for far longer. That means I have a pretty good idea of what to look for (and what to avoid) during events like Prime Day.
Currently building:
Lego Wallace & Gromit
Lego Munchlax

Quick links

UK

Today's best US Prime Day Lego deals

LEGO Pok&amp;eacute;mon Eevee
Record low price
Save $12.43
LEGO Pokémon Eevee: was $59.99 now $47.56 at Amazon

If you've been waiting to pick up one of the gosh-darn cutest Lego Pokemon around (something I had a lot of praise for in my Lego Eevee review, where it got five stars), now's your chance. The kit has literally never been cheaper than it is now.

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LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026
Record low price
Save $9.99
LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: was $44.99 now $35 at Amazon

I know it feels like ages away, but Lego's advent calendar range is already out... and most are enjoying record low prices, like this Marvel one. The most popular advent calendars (traditionally franchise-based ones like Star Wars) sell out fast, and I'm expecting that to be true here because of hype for Doomsday.

is year's advent calendars have only just arrived, but we're already enjoying a huge price cut on most of them... including this Marvel version. It's unlikely to stay in stock for ages, so I'd snap it up as soon as you can.

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LEGO Lego Disney Cruella De Vil&amp;rsquo;s Car Building Toy - 101 Dalmations Pretend Play Vehicle Building Set for Girls &amp;amp; Boys, Ages 9+ - Gift Idea for Birthdays - 43277
Record low price
Save $15
LEGO Lego Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car Building Toy - 101 Dalmations Pretend Play Vehicle Building Set for Girls & Boys, Ages 9+ - Gift Idea for Birthdays - 43277: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Love classic Disney or know someone who does? This is the perfect set to grab. It's obviously an ode to 101 Dalmations with villain Cruella De Vil looking fantastic in her iconic car.

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LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust
Save $10
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

At just five cents off a record low price for the latest Vader kit, I'd say we're winning here. I maintain that this is also a much better version of the character than the previous helmet range, so don't miss the chance to add it to your shelf.

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LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart &amp;ndash; Mario &amp;amp; Standard Kart
Save $20
LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

We've got a record low price on our hands! While Mario's been hovering around there for the past couple of weeks, we've never seen the model for less... and that makes this one of the better Prime Day Lego deals so far.

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LEGO Star Wars Smart Play: Luke&amp;rsquo;s Red Five X-Wing
Record low price
LEGO Star Wars Smart Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing: was $89.99 now $71.95 at Amazon

Listen, I know that Smart Play is controversial. But there's a lot of potential here - and if you're buying for kids, it should go down pretty well. We've never seen this flagship model for less, so now's the best time to snap it up if you were at all interested.

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Today's best UK Prime Day Lego deals

LEGO Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Arcade 72051
Record low price
Save £20
LEGO Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong Arcade 72051: was £149.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

This kit caused such a buzz when it was revealed earlier this year because of its nostalgia and interactivity, so seeing it hit a record low price for Prime Day Lego deals is a nice surprise. It only came out a month or so ago, after all.

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LEGO Pok&amp;eacute;mon Eevee
Record low price
Save £16
LEGO Pokémon Eevee: was £54.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

This is probably my favorite Lego Pokemon set, and I think it's one of the best-designed of the bunch. That's why I'm so happy to see it hit a record low price for today's Prime Day Lego deals.

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LEGO Pok&amp;eacute;mon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise
Save £87.10
LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise: was £579.99 now £492.89 at Amazon

It feels very rare to see this mega-set go on offer, so even though this isn't a record low price (it hit £433ish about six months ago), that is a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence. As such, I'd argue that this is an absolute steal for this year's Prime Day Lego deals.

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LEGO Lord of the Rings: Sauron&#039;s Helmet
Save £21
LEGO Lord of the Rings: Sauron's Helmet: was £64.99 now £43.99 at Amazon

Want a bit of Lord of the Rings on your shelf but don't fancy spending several hundred pounds on the bigger kits? This is a great set at a very reasonable price, especially because it's never been cheaper than it is now for Prime Day Lego deals.

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LEGO Lego Architecture Neuschwanstein Castle 21063
Save £87
LEGO Lego Architecture Neuschwanstein Castle 21063: was £239.99 now £152.99 at Amazon

That's a record low price on the real-life building that inspired the Disney castles. We've never seen it go much below £162.99 before, so this 37% discount is even more notable.

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View Deal

When does Prime Day start?

The 2026 Prime Day deals (or 'Big Deal Days, if you want to give them their official title) begin on October 6. However, some discounts begin appearing the day before.

When will Prime Day end?

This year's Amazon Prime Day will end on October 8 at 00:00am. In other words, the sale officially wraps up by Thursday. That's not to say you can't still find good discounts, though; if previous sales are anything to go by, some price cuts will stick around… and a few last until Black Friday.

Should you wait for Black Friday?

If you're wondering whether to hold fire until November's Black Friday sale and the 2026 Black Friday Lego deals, I think it depends on what you're looking for. Certain items (like premium display kits) are likely to get bigger savings next month, and a few Prime Day Lego deals will actually be the average discount giving a different label. To work out whether something is a good saving or not, I recommend checking price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel. This will provide a detailed price history with average cost and lowest ever price, allowing you to work out what's a good saving and what isn't. I use it every time I'm investigating a deal, whether it's for work or not.

Live updates

Punch it, Chewie, because this discount is stellar

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon displayed on its side against a cloudy orange background, with the set plaque visible to one side

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Oh hello, what have we here? The UCS Falcon is one of the great white whales for many collectors, and it's retiring soon... so the fact that it's come tumbling down in price for Lego Prime Day deals is worthy of a celebratory drink at the cantina, if you ask me. Sure, this discount isn't too unusual at £598.39 via Amazon instead of the full £735. But the fact that it's so much better than the £650ish average cost makes it eyecatching. As noted in our Lego UCS Millennium Falcon review, it might be the best Star Wars set ever made, so I'd say it's tempting with such a heavy price cut.

Hit warp factor five to get this deal

Lego U.S.S. Enterprise set on stand

(Image credit: Future/Ian Stokes)

Engage! The Enterprise D has hit a record low price for today's Prime Day Lego deals, because it's now £296.99 at Amazon instead of £350. This is a magnificent model when on display and comes with an excellent roster of minifigures. Indeed, we were very keen on in our Lego Enterprise NCC 1701-D review, and we gave it the full five stars as a result.

This offer is king of the (Lego) Kongs

Lego Donkey Kong Arcade set on a backdrop filled with skateboards, giant letters, and a corkboard

(Image credit: Lego)

While we're on UK time, I wanted to flag some of the truly great offers flying around there - chief of which is the Donkey Kong Arcade set, that only came out in August and caused quite a stir within the community for the fact that it was an interactive game. (You can release barrels along the girders and make Mario jump over them by using the stick and buttons. It's £119.99 at Amazon rather than £150 if you use the £10 voucher beneath the price, and I don't think it's ever been cheaper.

Morning everyone, I hope you're ready for some deals-hunting! Let's find a bargain, shall we?

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