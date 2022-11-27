Live
Cyber Monday iPad deals live: All the best discounts on Apple tablets
The top Cyber Monday iPad deals on the go right now
The best Cyber Monday iPad deals are rolling out fast, on all models offering myriad features across the board. No matter your budget or taste, we're rounding up the most notable savings out there – in the UK and US across the final day of this year's super sales season.
Whether you're in the market for one of the best gaming tablets in 2022, something to help you study, stream shows, or watch the football on, we've got you covered. We've seen some decent savings across Black Friday into Cyber Monday, all of which we expect to carry on through to the end of the latter. Read on for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals, and where to find them.
Today's best Cyber Monday deals in the US
- Amazon: Some solid savings across all models (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Pre-owned models from as little as $140 (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: 2022 iPad Mini for $460 (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Old-gen refurbished models starting at just $50 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 2021 10.2-inch, 64GB model for $300 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Cyber Monday deals in the UK
- Amazon: Refurbished models for under £100 (opens in new tab)
- Box: Decent savings across all models - brand new and renewed (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 2022 10.9-inch, 64GB model for £469 (opens in new tab)
- Hughes: 2021 10.2-inch, 64GB, wi-fi model for £369 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Space grey 2021 64GB model for £309 (opens in new tab)
- Very: 2022 10.9-inch, 64GB model for £469 (opens in new tab)
iPad | 10.2-Inch, 32GB, renewed|
$329.99 $235 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 10.2-inch iPad is renewed, but with Amazon's 90-day Amazon Renewed (money back) Guarantee, this is a deal worth highlighting. With a saving of $95, this model drops from $329.99 to $235 (opens in new tab). Two notes worth underlining on the tablet's page are: "This product is in 'Excellent condition', the screen and body show no signs of cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away," and "This product will have a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to new."
iPad Mini 2 | 12GB, 7.9-inch, pre-owned| $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The iPad Mini 2 was launched in 2013 and phased out of production in 2017. But assuming age doesn't phase you, plenty of retailers are selling pre-owned models for great prices - this one from Best Buy coming in at $139.99 (opens in new tab). Small but powerful!
iPad 9th gen (2021) | 64GB, 10.2-inch | $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
If missing out on the newest and shiniest iPad model isn't a deal breaker, there are plenty of good savings to be had on older generation tablets. Here, Walmart is offering last year's kit for just under $300 (opens in new tab), with all the usual trimmings - including an 8MP back camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.
iPad mini | 64GB, 8.3-inch |
$499.00 $459.00 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
The iPad Mini brings power in a pretty compact piece of kit. This one from B&H Photo (opens in new tab) is the tablet's 6th Gen model, with 64GB of memory, Wi-Fi Only, in its space gray colorway. Powered by Apple's signature A15 Bionic chip, a 6-Core CPU, 5-Core graphics card, and an IPS display, the iPad Mini isn't to be sniffed at - for whatever activities you tend to prioritise.
