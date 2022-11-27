Cyber Monday iPad deals live: All the best discounts on Apple tablets

The best Cyber Monday iPad deals are rolling out fast, on all models offering myriad features across the board. No matter your budget or taste, we're rounding up the most notable savings out there – in the UK and US across the final day of this year's super sales season.

Whether you're in the market for one of the best gaming tablets in 2022 , something to help you study, stream shows, or watch the football on, we've got you covered. We've seen some decent savings across Black Friday into Cyber Monday, all of which we expect to carry on through to the end of the latter. Read on for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals, and where to find them.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals in the US