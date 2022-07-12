Newegg undercuts Prime Day graphics card deals with the best RTX 30 series prices we've ever seen

Newegg's graphics card deals are currently offering the lowest prices we've ever seen on Nvidia's RTX 30 series, with the higher-end models coming in significantly under actual retail price for the first time in the Fantastech sale (opens in new tab).

Eager to steal some spotlight from Amazon's Prime Day PC deals (opens in new tab), Newegg's rates really have to be seen to be believed. One of the most shocking graphics card deals includes the Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti for just $1,499 (was $2,150) (opens in new tab) which undercuts MSRP by a full $500 - something we've never seen before.

Perhaps more aggressive, though, is the MSI Ventus RTX 3080 Ti for only $969.99 (was $1,200) (opens in new tab) for $230 off the sticker price. Simply put, we've never seen RTX 3080 Ti stock sell under the $1,000 mark, as this graphics card deal gets you the high-end video card for $229 under the actual retail price.

It doesn't stop there, though. For those with a more modest budget in mind, you can also get your hands on the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC for just $729 (was $1,350) (opens in new tab) when using a promo code you'll find below. This is the cheapest RTX 3080 model we've ever seen, undercutting the previous cheapest price by $70.

Don't miss your chance to get some of the best graphics cards for the lowest prices we've ever seen. Should you be interested in portable hardware offers, we're currently rounding up all the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals available right now as well.

Today's best graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | $1,350 $729 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $621 - This is the cheapest price that we've ever seen on RTX 3080 stock since the high-end Ampere graphics card launched nearly two hours ago. At just $29 above Nvidia's stated MSRP, we've never found a graphics card deal that can rival this.



(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3080 Ti | $1,200 $969.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $230 with a rebate card - Simply put, we've never seen any RTX 3080 Ti stock selling under the $1,000 mark, yet alone anywhere near this cheap. This is an amazing price on the high-end reinforced model at a rate that's hard to argue against.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC | $1,630 $1,299 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $331 - This Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC is selling a full $250 under Nvidia's own respective MSRP, meaning that you get the bleeding edge of Ampere for an amazing price today.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti | $2,150 $1,499 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $651 - Simply put, this Gigabyte Gaming RTX 3090 Ti listing is selling for the same price as the actual retail price for the original RTX 3090, flying a full $500 under the MSRP of the RTX 3090 Ti itself here. An unheard-of price.



