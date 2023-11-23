Newegg Black Friday deals 2023: all the best offers available now

Searching for all the best Newegg Black Friday deals? We've got you covered, as we're seeing plenty of discounts on a range of different devices. Whether you're looking for a shiny new gaming laptop, a high end gaming PC, or a graphics card that'll revamp your existing rig, we're hellbent on making sure you pay as little as possible.

Newegg is without a doubt one of our go to retailers when it comes to Black Friday gaming deals. While Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are undeniably competitive, the eggy site is a heavy hitter when it comes to graphics card discounts. Same goes for component offers, with discounts that go just that bit further than anywhere else. However, that's not to say you have to go hunting at the storefront yourself, as we're already rounding up all the deepest discounts live right now.

As for right now, today's biggest offers will benefit those of you upgrading or building a gaming PC, as you'll be able to snag savings on graphics cards and CPUs. Specifically, Intel's Core i9 12900K CPU is down from $649.99 to $315 thanks toa 50% discount, and the entry-level Arc A750 GPU is currently under $180. there are also plenty of offers that throw games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora into the mix, so it's worth considering all options before hitting buy.

All of these discounts and more are all part of our big Black Friday Newegg deals roundup, and you're sure to find the saving you've been waiting for by sticking with us.

Best Newegg Black Friday deals available now

MZX Gaming PC + $80 gift card| $1,049 $849 at Newegg

Save $200 - This MZX RTX 3060 rig with respectable specs is currently down to its lowest price at Newegg, and you're even getting an $80 gift card for good measure. That could help you upgrade this rig in the future, whether that means adding another SSD or a newer graphics card. Specs: Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB, AMD Ryzen 5 5500, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You will mostly play in 1080/1440p

✅ You want a stunning-looking case Don't buy it if: ❌ You want current-gen parts

❌ You want a bigger brand name Price check: Amazon $869 | Walmart (out of stock)

Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC | $1,199.99 $829.99 at Newegg

Save $370 - This RTX 4060 rig is on back order, but you can reserve one for 30% less right now. For under $1,000, you're getting a pretty well rounded rig comprising of decent mid-range parts, and you won't have to worry about upgrading for a while if you're sticking with 1080p settings. Specs: Nvidia RTX 4060, Intel Core i5 12400F, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want a substantial build entry-level build

✅ You'll want access to new-gen Nvidia AI tools Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play fully ray-traced games at 4K Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis R 13NUC7-477US | $1,399 $1,149 at Newegg

Save $250 - This beefier RTX 4060 PC is 17% cheaper thanks to Black Friday, and its a great price considering the rest of this rig's specs. It's admittedly slightly more expensive than value builds, but that's largely because you're getting a different class of GPU and a larger SSD. Specs: Nvidia RTX 4060, Intel Core i7 13700F, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want an RTX 4060 with elevated specs

✅ You'd like to upgrade to a premium GPU later Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a high spec CPU

❌ You'd rather have more RAM included Price check: Best Buy (out of stock)| Walmart $1,149

ABS Stratos Aqua Gaming PC | $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg

Save $511 - This rig features a more expensive RTX 4060 Ti, but a 23% discount brings this rig down to a record low price. More often than not, you'll find this system for $1,500, so it's safe to say Black Friday has worked its magic. Specs: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, Intel Core i7 13700F, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You're aiming for 1080p max settings

✅ You want a high spec base for future upgrades Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a 4K capable PC

❌ You'd rather buy your own GPU now Price check: Walmart $1,299 | Best Buy (out of stock)

5. Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,099 $749.99 at Newegg

Save $349.01 - Prior to this month, you'd pay well over $800 for this Gigabyte G5 rig. Now, thanks to Black Friday, you're getting the RTX 4060 model for under $750, with Newegg slashing 31% off its usual price. Specs: Intel i5-12500H, Nvidia RTX 4060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD,144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want solid 1080p framerates

✅ You play lighter games

✅ You don't need all your games downloaded Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a crisper display Price Check: Amazon $749.99 | Best Buy $799.99

3. MSI Katana 17.3-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,399 $1,199 at Newegg

Save $200 - This MSI Katana rig is serious value for money, packing an RTX 4070 without venturing too far over $1,000. This 14% off deal results in what should be a more expensive mobile rig being pretty approachable price wise, despite the fact it benefits from 32GB RAM and a pretty capable i7 CPU. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want new gen components without the price

✅ You don't mind a cheaper chassis to get them

✅ You need plenty of RAM Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a faster screen Price Check: Walmart: $1,199 | Amazon: $1,499.99

MSI GF63 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $799 $599 at Newegg

Save $200 - Normally, laptops under $600 can feature questionable specs, but this $200 Newegg deal means you're getting a pretty capable RTX 3050 rig for the price of a non-gaming system. You won't find many machines with a modern GPU inside for this cheap, and it doesn't even have to skimp on additonal specs. Specs: Intel i5-12450H | Nvidia RTX 3050 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheap starter rig

✅ You only play lighter games

✅ You don't need a super speedy screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play newer titles at high settings Price Check: Walmart: $699 | Best Buy: OOS

MSI Raider GE76 17.3-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,599 $999 at Newegg

Save $600 - Sometimes, opting for a premium machine with an older GPU is the right call, especially when you're able to grab a $600 off Black Friday discount. This MSI Raider build is rocking a punchy Alder Lake i7 CPU in addition to an RTX 3060, so it'll be able to make short work of games at 1080p. Specs: Intel i7-12700H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want big screen gaming on a budget

✅ You want a solid 1080p performance

✅ You have an RGB setup Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather spend the cash on an RTX 40-Series Price Check: Walmart: $999 | Amazon: $1,499.99



Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A750 OC + Assassin's Creed Mirage | $269.99 $179 at Newegg

Save $90.99 - With 33% off knocking Intel's A750 down under $180, it's hard to say no to this recently released entry-level card. A few months ago, you'd have to pay around $220 to nab one of these GPUs, and that's with previous discounts applied. To sweeten the deal, you're also getting a free copy of Assassin's Creed Mirage! Buy it if:



✅ You're looking for great value

✅ You stick to 1080p when playing PC games



Don't buy it if:



❌ You want to dabble with higher resolutions

❌ You're looking to take advantage of AI upscaling Price check: Amazon $179 | Walmart $179

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti | $879.99

$729.99 at Newegg with promo code

Save $150 - This RTX 4070 Ti is already down to its lowest ever price, but since it's Black Friday, Newegg is treating us to an extra $20 off. Keep in mind this is a custom card, so it's nice to see it both cheaper than its own MSRP and Nvidia's set price. Buy it if:



✅ You want to play at 1440p max settings

✅ You want to boost fps using Nvidia DLSS 3.5



Don't buy it if:



❌ You're not looking for midrange performance

❌ You're willing to tweak settings to gain frames Price check: Amazon| Walmart

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX + Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | $999.99 $919.99 at Newegg

Save $80 - The value of this deal admittedly depends on whether you're planning on buying Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as Newegg has paired an $80 discount with a free copy of the Ubisoft adventure. The game costs around $59.99, so you're going to save a bit more if you also happen to need a high end GPU. Buy it if:



✅ You want a cheaper flagship GPU

✅ You're building a 4K gaming PC Don't buy it if:



❌ You want access to DLSS and Frame Generation

❌ You want the absolute best GPU around Price check: Amazon $889.99 | Walmart $889.99

Intel Core i5-12600K 12th Gen CPU | $299 $153 at Newegg

Save $146 - Intel's higher spec Alder Lake i5 CPU has an impressive $146 off right now at Newegg, knocking it down from its $299 MSRP. While it's a last gen chip, it still packs enough heat to power mid-range PCs, and it's roughly the same price as some entry-level options. Buy it if:



✅ You want a cheap, efficient chip

✅ You're looking to spend under $300



Don't buy it if: ❌ You're working on a 4090, fully built-out PC

❌ You're planning on playing RTS games at 4K Price check: Best Buy $229.99 | Amazon $153

Intel Core i9-12900K 12th Gen CPU | $649.99 $315 at Newegg with coupon

Save $344.99 - This is one of the chonkiest CPU discounts featured at Newegg right now, enabling to grab Intel's last gen flagship chip for better than half price. For context, the Raptor Lake version of this i9 costs well over $500, so this could be the alternative you've been looking for. Buy it if:



✅ You want a high-end CPU for less

✅ You're planning on doing more than gaming



Don't buy it if: ❌ You're building a basic gaming rig

❌ You want to upgrade to DDR5 RAM Price check: Best Buy $539.99 | Amazon (out of stock)

Xbox Gift Card $100 | $100 $88 at Newegg

Save $88 - Buy it if: ✅ You plan on buying digital games

✅ You are looking for an easy gift Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer to buy physical games

❌ You don't play games that require credit Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy (out of stock)

FAQ

When will Newegg Black Friday deals end? Newegg Black Friday deals will officially end at midnight at midnight tonight, but not all the site's offers will turn into a pumpkin. A few may transform into Cyber Monday deals after the weekend, though, so make sure to swing back around if you haven't grabbed any delicious egg-shaped discounts yet.

