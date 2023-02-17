New Transformer-style D&D toys have been unleashed

Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' release, new Transformers-style D&D toys have been revealed by Hasbro. This includes the classic Displacer Beast and a couple of other iconic monsters from the game.

Called 'Dicelings,' these critters are the latest in a line of action figures that turn from dice into monsters. First up is the jet-black Displacer Beast as seen in the trailers for Honor Among Thieves, a panther-esque creature with an extra pair of legs and spiky tentacles that emerges from a giant d20. Next is a color-swap of the beloved D&D Beholder we've seen before (now in blue), and following that is an all-new icy White Dragon seen in many Dungeons and Dragons books.

Each of the new D&D Dicelings will set you back $13.99 (opens in new tab) / £13.99 (opens in new tab), and they're available for pre-order from Hasbro Pulse now ahead of a summer 2023 release (just in case you were keeping score and needed some timely gifts for gamers).

These aren't the only new D&D toys heading our way soon, either. Following on from the release of action figures based on the '80s D&D cartoon, more are joining them this summer - you'll be able to pick up mini versions of Eric, Presto, and Sheila soon enough. You can see a few promo shots of them below. They'll cost $24.99 (opens in new tab) / £24.99 (opens in new tab) each from Hasbro Pulse.

This is just the latest in a line of D&D products including those animated characters; some of its villains popped up in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, and the heroes were depicted in illustrations throughout the new Starter Set that introduces players to one of the best tabletop RPGs. Are we being prepped for a return of the animated series, or its characters? It's starting to feel that way.

