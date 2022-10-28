These Transformer-style D&D action figures turn from dice into monsters

We were anticipating D&D action figures based on the new movie, but ones that change from D20 dice into monsters like Transformers? That took us by surprise.

Called 'Dicelings', they start life as oversized D20s with unique rune, feather, or scale theming. But then, much like the D&D Mimic, they change into one of four iconic foes - a many-eyed Beholder, the classic Owlbear, a poison-spitting Black Dragon, or a more traditional Red Dragon.

Each one will set you back $13.99, and they're due to arrive on March 1, 2023. While this does mean they probably won't appear in this year's D&D Black Friday deals, you can pre-order them via Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab) or direct from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab).

This wasn't the only tabletop-related announcement, though. We also got our first proper look at the full D&D movie action figures via the Hasbro 1027 stream (opens in new tab), featuring the main cast. We don't have a firm date for them yet, but they'll apparently hit shelves in January or February.

Finally, something else from D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast is coming - a replica of the Chandra Pyromancer’s Gauntlet. Based on the Artifact card, it comes with the usual electronic sound and light effects you'd expect… but it also features misting smoke for added "oh my gosh" factor. It weighs in at $299.99 and lands in Fall 2023, so it might just sneak into next year's Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals.

