Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirms more Spider-Man movies are "actively beginning to develop"

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have only just swung onto the big screen, but Marvel and Sony are already looking ahead to the web-slinger's future.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal were recently interviewed by The New York Times and they revealed that the two studios are "actively beginning to develop" more movies.

"Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about – yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home," Feige said, referring to the brief period in 2019 where the deal for Disney and Sony to co-produce the movies fell through. "That will not be occurring this time."

In August 2019, a few months after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, it was reported that the deal between Disney and Sony which brought Tom Holland's Spider-Man into the MCU had fallen through. However, this was short-lived and the two studios had come to an agreement by September that year.

As for what the next Spidey installment will entail, Pascal said: "At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film."