New RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards announced by Nvidia - here's where you can buy them

The 30-series graphics card train keeps on rolling as Nvidia announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti card variants.

The 3080 Ti becomes the new flagship model and leapfrogs its brother into being perhaps the most attractive model of the series - purely on the balance of specs that is. While the souped-up Ti version of the 3070 card also sees a healthy boost to its specs too, easily overtaking its sibling. Cutting to the chase, the RTX 3080 Ti will launch at the $1,199 / £1,049 price mark on June 3rd, while the RTX 3070 Ti will come in at a tantalizing $599 / £529 on June 10th, making it one of the most desirable cards in the range. And probably leaving a slightly sour taste in the mouth of anyone who managed to buy an RTX 3070 or even 3080 in the last six months or so.

Here are the best places to start bookmarking and visiting to enhance your chances of either ahead of their launch, and we've got some more, quick-fire info on the cards themselves below those links.

In terms of the cold, hard headlines for each card, we are looking at substantial advancements at both levels.

The RTX 3080 Ti is going to house a sizeable 12GB of the all-new GDDR6X memory, adding 2GB on from the 10GB that's in the RTX 3080. The 3080 Ti will offer 1.5 times the performance of the 2080Ti card and twice the performance of the long-popular 1080 Ti card. And in even colder, harder numbers this comes from the 34 shader-TFLOPS, 67 RT-TFLOPS, and 273 Tensor-TFLOPs making the graphics card tick under its hood.

It's an easy pick for those who are beginning to really go after 4K gaming and will be right at home with one of the best 4K monitors for gaming as a playmate. Its price is high - nearly double of the RTX 3070 Ti - but its high price of admission is still going to appeal to gamers, creators, and those who want the very best graphics GPU without having to pay the ridiculous sums the RTXC 3090 is still demanding.

The RTX 3070 Ti receives a boost in its very core, so to speak, with its VRAM being compromised of the new GDDR6X RAM, and there being 8GB of the stuff. This results in the Ti having 6,144 CUDA cores, a neat increase on the regular 3070's 5,888 cores. In terms of generation-on-generation performance measures, the RTX 3070 Ti will offer 1.5x that of the RTX 2070 Super, and it's going to be an ideal candidate for those looking to nail 1440p gaming, and maybe bridging to 4K.

The RTX 3070 has been the most popular 30-series card according to Nvidia, and that's no surprise as we really like its positioning in the range. The 3070 Ti, however, means that it has taken the biscuit in terms of attractiveness, for us.

Both cards will offer exquisite performance and features in the form of DLSS, ray-tracing, and more, and both are very likely to storm up the internet's best graphics card lists given all these advancements.

