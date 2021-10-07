New Resident Evil movie gets first trailer – and it features some of the game's most iconic moments

The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is here – and it’s made us feel right at home.

Rest easy, Resi fans, all the hallmarks of the series are here: zombie dogs, dark, dingy locations, and a rotating cast of sharpshooting, even sharper talking survivors all populate the teaser for the first live-action Resident Evil movie since 2016’s The Final Chapter.

It all starts with Chris and Jill uncovering an Umbrella conspiracy – is there any other kind? – which takes them through to Raccoon City and what appears to be the Spencer Mansion, the setting of the original 1996 PlayStation classic. The horror, directed by Johannes Roberts, is seemingly set to draw from several eras of Resi past.

Chris Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Chief Irons (Donal Logue), William Birkin (Neal McDonough), Ada Wong (Lily Gao), and Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa) all feature in what, at first glance, is an amalgamation of the first two hit Resident Evil titles.

Key moments from the first two games are also present and accounted for, including the first iconic encounter with the undead, and a bitten truck driver who veers his tanker into Raccoon City, last seen during the Resident Evil 2 remake. There’s even a licker, in case you weren't planning on sleeping tonight.

It’s also ticking all the right horror boxes: there’s body horror and jump scares galore – and is surely going to be perfect for Resi and non-Resi fans alike.

It’s not the only Resident Evil project in development. Netflix is also working on a live-action series split across two timelines – and featuring Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to hit theaters on November 24.