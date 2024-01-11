New PS5 controller with 12-hour battery life leaked by retailer

A new version of the PS5's DualSense controller has been listed by a retailer, and it seems to boast an upgraded battery.

As listed over on Best Buy's Canada website, the 'PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller - White' currently doesn't have a release date. What it does have, though, is an "exceptional 12-hour battery life," which would theoretically be a big upgrade on the current DualSense's battery life.

Right now, you can get around four or five hours out of a DualSense controller once it's been fully charged. It's even less than that on the premium DualSense Edge controller, which Sony originally put down to the bonus features of the controller when it launched.

In fact, the upgraded battery life appears to be the only new feature on 'V2' of the DualSense controller. The headset jack at the front of the controller looks to be exactly the same as the base model, as does the haptic triggers on the rear and touch pad on the face of the controller.

The new controller retails for $89.99, which might seem like a steep increase at first, but keep in mind that's in Canadian Dollars instead of USD. That translates to right around $70 in USD, which seems to be in line with the current model of pricing for DualSense controllers, so there shouldn't be a price increase.

Right now, there's been no official confirmation from Sony that the new DualSense controller is on the way. Given the information on Best Buy though, it's a pretty safe bet that it's real - we just don't have an idea when it'll be launching around the world yet.

