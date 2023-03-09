New Professor Layton and the New World of Steam footage reintroduces Luke and fans are so proud of him

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam developer Level 5 gave fans a more in-depth look at the upcoming game today, and it's got fans feeling emotional over Luke's return.

During the Level 5 Vision 2023 (opens in new tab) broadcast, the Professor Layton developer gave fans another look at the next game in the series and shared information on its story, puzzles, and where it lands in the series' timeline. Although we didn't see much in terms of gameplay, we did find out that Professor Layton, along with all the other games in the stream, is set to release before the end of 2024 - so that's at least a rough idea of when we'll be able to start solving puzzles with the professor again.

You can see all the Professor Layton content from today's stream below.

The highlight for many fans though is that we got our first proper look at Luke Triton - Layton's apprentice and main sidekick throughout the series. As revealed in the stream, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is set one year after the events of the Nintendo DS game (and the third game in the original trilogy) Professor Layton and the Unwound/Lost Future.

This is roughly where the next game leaves off as things begin when Luke invites Layton to join him in Steam Bison in the US to learn more about the revolutionary new technology that is steam engines. It's here where the young puzzle solver is now known as 'Detective Luke' to his friends in America - and fans can barely cope.

"'Detective Luke' makes me feel like a proud mother," one fan wrote on Reddit (opens in new tab), "He's all grown up," another replied before another one added: "Getting tears in my eyes like he's my very own son." The story is very much the same on Twitter, with all the attention being on Luke reuniting with his favorite professor.

As for the game's puzzles, Level 5 revealed that all of the puzzles in the New World of Steam were designed by QuizKnock - "a group specialized in creating quizzes and riddles for all kind of media." In a first for the series, this time around when players solve puzzles, the world around Layton will develop - literally building up the world of steam.

There's still a lot to learn about Professor Layton and the New World of Steam but at least Level 5 gave fans a bit more to work with this time around.