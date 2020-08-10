New PlayStation Funko Pops are on the way, including The Last of Us and Death Stranding

As a result of Funko's bid to turn everyone and everything into toys, five new PlayStation Funko Pops have been announced - and they're exclusive to GameStop.

Most tie in nicely with current PS4 or upcoming PS5 games, while others are a bit more unusual. More specifically, you can get your hands on Sweet Tooth and his ice cream truck from Twisted Metal, a shotgun-toting Joel from The Last of Us, a dual-pack featuring Ratchet and Clank (presumably in preparation for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart), and Sam of Death Stranding fame.

(Image credit: Funko)

Prices vary between $12 and $30 depending on the character you choose, and pre-orders for all the figures are open now. If you want specifics, we've listed an individual breakdown for each of the PlayStation Funko Pops below.

The majority are unsurprising choices, but Sweet Tooth is an interesting wrinkle. We haven't had a Twisted Metal game for some time, and there doesn't seem to be a new instalment on the horizon either. It probably doesn't mean anything or indicate an announcement, but we can dream...

Just remember, these PlayStation Funko Pops are all exclusive to GameStop; you won't be able to get them anywhere else.

