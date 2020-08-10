New PlayStation Funko Pops are on the way, including The Last of Us and Death Stranding

As a result of Funko's bid to turn everyone and everything into toys, five new PlayStation Funko Pops have been announced - and they're exclusive to GameStop.
Most tie in nicely with current PS4 or upcoming PS5 games, while others are a bit more unusual. More specifically, you can get your hands on Sweet Tooth and his ice cream truck from Twisted Metal, a shotgun-toting Joel from The Last of Us, a dual-pack featuring Ratchet and Clank (presumably in preparation for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart), and Sam of Death Stranding fame.
Prices vary between $12 and $30 depending on the character you choose, and pre-orders for all the figures are open now. If you want specifics, we've listed an individual breakdown for each of the PlayStation Funko Pops below.
- Joel Funko Pop: $11.99 at GameStop
- Sam Porter Bridges Funko Pop: $11.99 at GameStop
- Ratchet and Clank Funko Pop dual pack: $22.99 at GameStop
- Sweet Tooth Funko Pop: $29.99 at GameStop
The majority are unsurprising choices, but Sweet Tooth is an interesting wrinkle. We haven't had a Twisted Metal game for some time, and there doesn't seem to be a new instalment on the horizon either. It probably doesn't mean anything or indicate an announcement, but we can dream...
Just remember, these PlayStation Funko Pops are all exclusive to GameStop; you won't be able to get them anywhere else.
