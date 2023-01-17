New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games

A new ad from Sony seems to have marked the beginning of the end for the PS4, as only eight out of 23 of the games shown in the trailer are available away from the PS5 .

The latest advert from Sony, titled 'Upcoming Games in 2023', gives fans a glimpse of what they'll be able to play before the year is up. The only catch is, you'll need to have a PS5 - and maybe even PSVR 2 - to play most of them.

The video includes appearances from several highly anticipated games including Final Fantasy 16 , Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League , Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , Forspoken , and more than a dozen others. Check it out below, and prepare to see a lot of that 'coming to PS5 only' subtitle:

There will still be some games releasing this year that don't require the newer PlayStation console though, including Assassin's Creed Mirage , Resident Evil 4 Remake , Street Fighter 6 , and Hogwarts Legacy . Compared to the 19 releasing exclusively on PS5, though, having only eight available to PS4 players does sting just a little bit.

It's a shame that so many players will miss out on some of the biggest PlayStation releases of 2023, especially since games like Marvel's Spider-Man started out on the PS4 in the first place.

We can't be too surprised that Sony has begun focusing more on the PS5 though. Despite feeling like it released only yesterday, thanks to the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, this year will actually be the PS4s 10th anniversary. If that didn't make you feel old, let us remind you that the 'shiny new' PS5 will be celebrating its third anniversary at the end of this year.