New pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are ready for pre-order

Nintendo's feeling the summer vibes this week, launching two new sets of Joy-Con with unique pastel colorways. Even better news - you can land yourself a pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pre-order right now. The latest controllers come in either a Purple / Green pairing or Pink / Yellow, retailing at the standard $79.99 / £69.99 MSRP and launching on June 30.

There's not long to wait to get your chill on, then - especially considering the retailers we're seeing offering pre-orders are ready to ship them in time for release day. In the US, we'd recommend heading over to Best Buy first and foremost, where you'll find both sets on the shelves with speedy shipping come launch time. Over in the UK, though, you're all set with Amazon, with all four colors ready and waiting.

Whether you've suffered the dreaded Joy-Con drift, or you're looking to spice things up with some new Nintendo Switch controllers, this surprise drop is certain to bring some sunshine. It's a slight relief from Ninty's Zelda-marathon as well, though you'll still find the Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller on the shelves below if you're looking for a complete setup overhaul.

We're rounding up all the retailers currently offering pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pre-orders just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

Pre-order pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in the US

Pastel Purple / Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | $79.99 at Best Buy

The pastel purple and green colorway is available to pre-order right now at Best Buy. You're paying the full $79.99 whack here, but Best Buy is promising free shipping by that June 30 release day. Also available at GameStop



Pastel Pink / Yellow Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | $79.99 at Best Buy

The pink and yellow pastel set is also available to pre-order right now at Best Buy, and will ship by the same June 30 launch date. Also available at GameStop



Pre-order pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in the UK

Pastel Purple / Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | £69.99 at Amazon

Over in the UK, you'll be heading to Amazon for your pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pre-order. Pitched at £69.99, the purple and green colorway is available right now, with free release day delivery in time for June 30. Also available at Nintendo | The Game Collection | Game



Pastel Pink / Yellow Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the pink and yellow version up for pre-order, with the same free release date delivery available as well. Also available at Nintendo | The Game Collection | Game



