New on HBO Max (October 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

You could make a case for HBO Max fast becoming one of the best streaming services around. Don’t believe me? Just a quick glance at what’s new on HBO Max this October should set you straight. After all, where else can you get a South Park Pandemic Special, Us, some of the best DC animated movies, and The Matrix all in one place? And that’s just October 1!

There really is something for everyone on HBO Max in October. It: Chapter 2 floats on by, as does Emma, new anime series such as God of High School and a little movie by the name of Cats. If you haven’t seen it already, now’s your chance – along with dozens more movies and shows in October.

The one where we rank the 25 best Friends episodes

The 25 best South Park episodes, mmkay

New on HBO Max: October 1

A World of Calm

Akeelah And The Bee

All-Star Superman

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Reunion

Analyze That

Analyze This

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Ball of Fire

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Beef

Beginners

Best in Show

BLOW

Bombshell

Boogie Nights

Boomerang

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Butterfly Effect

Cats & Dogs

Catwoman

Cellular

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke

The Chronicles Of Riddick

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Clean and Sober

The Client

Collateral Beauty

The Color Purple

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Critters 2

Critters 4

The Curse of Frankenstein

Day Of The Dead

Death Sentence

Deerskin

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Deliverance

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Darkness

Empire of the Sun

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Endings, Beginnings

Enter The Dragon

Eraser

Firewall

Frantic

Frequency

Friday

The Friday After Next

Galaxy Quest

The Golden Compass

Gothika

Grudge Match

Hairspray

Hairspray (Musical)

Harina

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes II

Horror of Dracula

The Hunting Ground

I Am Sam

Infamous

The Informer

The Invisible War

Jonah Hex

The Last Kiss

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Libeled Lady

Life as We Know It

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Malcolm X

Man of Steel

Marie: A True Story

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Million Dollar Baby

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek

Mister Roberts

Monsters Vs. Aliens

The Mummy

Mutiny on the Bounty

Next Friday

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Nothing Sacred

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Pelican Brief

A Perfect Murder

The Perfect Storm

The Phantom of the Opera

Presumed Innocent

Race for the White House season 1

Raised By Wolves season finale

Revolutionary Road

Roger & Me

Sands of Iwo Jima

Scanners

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Se7en

Semi-Pro

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Shame

Sherlock Holmes

Sleight

Son of Batman

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

They Were Expendable

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

The Thin Man

The Thing

A Time to Kill

Tin Cup

TMNT

Training Day

Tricky Dick

Turistas

U.S. Marshals

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

When Harry Met Sally

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Ten Yards

The Wings of Eagles

You’ve Got Mail

New on HBO Max: October 2

Lina from Lima

New on HBO Max: October 3

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families

New on HBO Max: October 6

Siempre, Luis

New on HBO Max: October 7

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth

New on HBO Max: October 8

The Fungies season 1B

The God of High School

New on HBO Max: October 10

Cats

New on HBO Max: October 15

Detention Adventures season 2

New on HBO Max: October 16

The Perfect Weapon

New on HBO Max: October 17

David Byrne's American Utopia

New on HBO Max: October 18

Lovecraft Country season finale

New on HBO Max: October 20

Smurfs season 3

New on HBO Max: October 21

537 Votes

New on HBO Max: October 24

Emma

New on HBO Max: October 27

Ghosts season 2

It: Chapter Two

John Lewis: Good Trouble

The Soul Of America

New on HBO Max: October 31