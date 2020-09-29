New on HBO Max (October 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

You could make a case for HBO Max fast becoming one of the best streaming services around. Don’t believe me? Just a quick glance at what’s new on HBO Max this October should set you straight. After all, where else can you get a South Park Pandemic Special, Us, some of the best DC animated movies, and The Matrix all in one place? And that’s just October 1!
There really is something for everyone on HBO Max in October. It: Chapter 2 floats on by, as does Emma, new anime series such as God of High School and a little movie by the name of Cats. If you haven’t seen it already, now’s your chance – along with dozens more movies and shows in October.
New on HBO Max: October 1
- A World of Calm
- Akeelah And The Bee
- All-Star Superman
- American Dynasties: The Kennedys
- American Reunion
- Analyze That
- Analyze This
- The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Ball of Fire
- Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
- Beef
- Beginners
- Best in Show
- BLOW
- Bombshell
- Boogie Nights
- Boomerang
- The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
- The Butterfly Effect
- Cats & Dogs
- Catwoman
- Cellular
- Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke
- The Chronicles Of Riddick
- City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
- Clean and Sober
- The Client
- Collateral Beauty
- The Color Purple
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
- Constantine
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Critters 2
- Critters 4
- The Curse of Frankenstein
- Day Of The Dead
- Death Sentence
- Deerskin
- Dirty Dancing
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Deliverance
- Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Darkness
- Empire of the Sun
- The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
- Endings, Beginnings
- Enter The Dragon
- Eraser
- Firewall
- Frantic
- Frequency
- Friday
- The Friday After Next
- Galaxy Quest
- The Golden Compass
- Gothika
- Grudge Match
- Hairspray
- Hairspray (Musical)
- Harina
- The Haunting
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes II
- Horror of Dracula
- The Hunting Ground
- I Am Sam
- Infamous
- The Informer
- The Invisible War
- Jonah Hex
- The Last Kiss
- The Last Mimzy
- Laws of Attraction
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Libeled Lady
- Life as We Know It
- Little Baby Bum
- Little Big League
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Malcolm X
- Man of Steel
- Marie: A True Story
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Million Dollar Baby
- Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
- Mister Roberts
- Monsters Vs. Aliens
- The Mummy
- Mutiny on the Bounty
- Next Friday
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
- Nothing Sacred
- Open Water
- Open Water 2: Adrift
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- The Pelican Brief
- A Perfect Murder
- The Perfect Storm
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Presumed Innocent
- Race for the White House season 1
- Raised By Wolves season finale
- Revolutionary Road
- Roger & Me
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Scanners
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
- Se7en
- Semi-Pro
- Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
- Shame
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sleight
- Son of Batman
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
- Steel
- Superman vs. the Elite
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
- They Were Expendable
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
- The Thin Man
- The Thing
- A Time to Kill
- Tin Cup
- TMNT
- Training Day
- Tricky Dick
- Turistas
- U.S. Marshals
- Us
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- A Very Brady Sequel
- We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
- What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
- When Harry Met Sally
- Where the Wild Things Are
- The Whole Ten Yards
- The Wings of Eagles
- You’ve Got Mail
New on HBO Max: October 2
- Lina from Lima
New on HBO Max: October 3
- The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families
New on HBO Max: October 6
- Siempre, Luis
New on HBO Max: October 7
- Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth
New on HBO Max: October 8
- The Fungies season 1B
- The God of High School
New on HBO Max: October 10
- Cats
New on HBO Max: October 15
- Detention Adventures season 2
New on HBO Max: October 16
- The Perfect Weapon
New on HBO Max: October 17
- David Byrne's American Utopia
New on HBO Max: October 18
- Lovecraft Country season finale
New on HBO Max: October 20
- Smurfs season 3
New on HBO Max: October 21
- 537 Votes
New on HBO Max: October 24
- Emma
New on HBO Max: October 27
- Ghosts season 2
- It: Chapter Two
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- The Soul Of America
New on HBO Max: October 31
- Black Christmas