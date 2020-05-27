Everything new on Amazon Prime US and UK in June 2020

For once, you’ll be staying in this summer. Thankfully, there’s a whole host of shows, movies, and documentaries new on Amazon Prime in June to help move the month along. Below, we’ve collected together every single arrival and exactly when you’ll be able to start streaming them.

Among the new on Amazon Prime highlights in the United States are Space Jam – perfect for those on a comedown from The Last Dance – every episode of Babylon 5, and Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age drama, Lady Bird.

Plus, if you’re on the other side of the pond, we’ve even got the full rundown of everything new on Amazon Prime UK. The Back to the Future trilogy heads up this month’s lineup of brilliant and bingeable boxsets and movies.

Read more: Best movies on Amazon Prime | Best shows on Amazon Prime | New Netflix movies and shows | New Disney Plus movies and shows

New shows on Amazon Prime US (June 2020)

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks – June 1

Babylon seasons 1-5 – June 1

The Closer seasons 1-7 – June 1

The Waltons seasons 1-9 – June 1

Lost in Oz season 1, part 2 – June 8

Goliath season 2 – June 15

Suits season 7 – June 18

A Very English Scandal – June 29

New movies on Amazon Prime US (June 2020)

1492: Conquest of Paradise – June 1

2 Days in the Valley – June 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold – June 1

As Good As Dead – June 1

August Rush – June 1

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans – June 1

Beer for My Horses – June 1

Beowulf – June 1

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name) – June 1

Blitz – June 1

Blood and Glory – June 1

Blue Like Jazz – June 1

Breakdown – June 1

Burnt Offerings – June 1

Cavedweller – June 1

Chinese Box – June 1

Clown at Midnight – June 1

Command Performance – June 1

Danger Zone – June 1

Day of the Dead – June 1

Dog Watch – June 1

Double Identity – June 1

Double Jeopardy – June 1

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows – June 1

Drop Zone – June 1

Escape from Alcatraz – June 1

Event Horizon – June 1

Flickers – June 1

Flood – June 1

Forces of Nature – June 1

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale – June 1

Hard Rain – June 1

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man – June 1

House of D – June 1

I Am David – June 1

Ladies Man – June 1

Leprechaun – June 1

Leprechaun 2 – June 1

Leprechaun 3 – June 1

Leprechaun 4: In Space – June 1

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood – June 1

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood – June 1

Leprechaun: Origins – June 1

Mousehunt – June 1

Mutant Species – June 1

Nacho Libre – June 1

Nurse 3D – June 1

Panic – June 1

Rare Birds – June 1

Religulous – June 1

Revenge of the Pink Panther – June 1

Ring of Fire – June 1

Saturday Night Fever – June 1

Serving Sara – June 1

Space Jam – June 1

Stanley & Iris – June 1

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – June 1

Tamara – June 1

Tears of the Sun – June 1

The 4th Floor – June 1

The Age of Innocence – June 1

The Ant Bully – June 1

The Ashram – June 1

The Burbs – June 1

The Care Bears Movie – June 1

The Disaster Artist – June 1

The Eye 2 – June 1

The Frozen Ground – June 1

The Natural – June 1

The Pink Panther Strikes Again – June 1

The Running Man – June 1

The Young Karl Marx – June 1

Tilt – June 1

Universal Soldier – June 1

Vampire in Brooklyn – June 1

Wonder Wheel – June 1

Lady Bird – June 3

Max Two: White House Hero – June 3

Stargate – June 3

Lions for Lambs – June 5

Precious – June 9

Simon Says – June 9

Nostalgia – June 16

Transformers: The Last Knight – June 16

Shutter Island – June 26

New on Amazon Prime UK (June 2020)