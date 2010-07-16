New Oddworld games coming from the people who made Oddworld

As someone who's never played any of the Oddworld titles, I'm not entirely excited about the prospect of several new games on the way. But, knowing how beloved this franchise is, I am extremely excited FOR YOU, because we've just heard there are "multiple" new Oddworld titles in the works, across "multiple" platforms.



Above: Abe starred in the original title from 1997. He farts a lot, kind of like a much cooler, thinnerShrek

According to Abe'sTwitter account(which linked to developerJust Add Water'saccount), a brief discussion in 2009 has now blossomed into a whole new slew of Oddworld content. Check the actual posthere, or read the lovely text from managing director Stewart Gilray below:

The last game in the series, Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath, hit the original Xbox back in 2005. While anexcellent gamein its own right, it was quite unlike the prior entries - Wrath was an FPS, whereas the original Oddworlds (Abe's Oddyssey and Abe's Exoddus, note the "odd" in both) were 2D puzzle platformers. If you're like me and want to understand what all the hubbub is about, Stranger's Wrath will allegedlyhit Steam later this year and the first two Abe titles are on the PlayStation Network right now.

The biggest thing to take away: A classic, seemingly lost franchise is coming back, and looks to bring all its irreverent humor and exceptional world/level/character design with it. No further details were given, specifically which platforms they may or may not be targeting. Hope this doesn't just mean there's some tap-friendly iPhone version on the way.

How's about you? Love the Oddworld? Tell me why I need to share your enthusiasm!

Source:Destructoid,Twitter,Just Add Water