New Netflix series from American Horror Story co-creator to star Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is set to star in The Brothers Sun, a new Netflix series from showrunner Brad Falchuk, one of the creators of American Horror Story.

Netflix describes the series as an "action-packed, dark comedic drama set in Los Angeles and Taiwan". Justin Chien will play Charles Sun, an infamous and respected Taipei gangster, who must travel to LA to protect his mother and brother after his crime boss father is shot by a mysterious assassin.

Yeoh plays his mother, Mama Sun, who has built a new life for herself and her younger son Bruce (Sam Song Li) in California while Charles was being trained to follow in his father's footsteps as a ruthless killer. The series will see cultures and lifestyles clash as the family reunites and adjusts to spending time together again.

The Book of Boba Fett director Kevin Tancharoen will helm all eight episodes, and the cast also includes Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Alice Hewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, and Rodney To.

It's a busy time for Yeoh – she recently starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has become A24's highest-grossing movie of all time and she's also set to appear in Avatar 2 (and two more subsequent sequels), as well as the TV shows American Born Chinese on Disney Plus and The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix.