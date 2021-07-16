6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, so does our guide to what you should be streaming from Friday night through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night, the final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy will be sure to have you hiding behind the sofa. Lighten the mood afterward with some animation/live-action crossover hijinks in the form of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy or Tom & Jerry, both now available to watch on HBO Max.

US viewers can also catch Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix, a gun-toting action flick starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey. If you'd rather start binge watching a new TV show this weekend, try Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix – the Mindy Kaling-created comedy drama returns for another installment with plenty of charm and laughs. Alternatively, if sci-fi's your bag, there's War of the Worlds season 2 on Disney Plus in the UK.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy takes the retro vibes a step further by taking us way back in time – all the back to the 17th Century. In 1666, the town of Shadyside, Ohio is gripped by a hysterical witch hunt, and we learn about the events that led to the deadly consequences in 1994 and 1978. Meanwhile, in the 20th Century, the teenagers of Shadyside attempt to put an end to their town's curse before it's too late.

War of the Worlds – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

In this modern day adaptation of H.G. Wells' famous novel, humanity is on the brink of extinction after extraterrestrials arrive to planet Earth. Those who managed to survive are left struggling to find their loved ones – and find out more about the alien invaders. The first episode of season 2 has landed on Disney Plus, and in the second installment of the series, we can expect to learn about the origins of the aliens, and see humanity do their best to fight back against them. War of the Worlds' ensemble cast includes Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Never Have I Ever season 2 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Season 2 of the popular coming of age series Never Have I Ever has arrived on Netflix. The show, created by The Office alum Mindy Kaling and partially based on her own adolescence, follows Devi, an Indian-American high school student (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who's dealing with the death of her father on top of all the other pressures of being 15. Season 2 sees Devi cope with a love triangle and an impending move to India, with plenty of laughs in between.

Gunpowder Milkshake – Netflix

Available: US

Watch today: Netflix

Gunpowder Milkshake stars Gillan as Sam, a woman whose mother (Lena Headey) is an elite assassin. Abandoned by her mother as a kid and raised by 'The Firm', the crime syndicate she worked for, Sam has kept it in the family and become a fearsome hitwoman in her own right. However, she comes to a dilemma when she has to choose between completing a high-risk job and protecting an eight-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman). The movie also stars Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

The sequel to the much-loved Space Jam is here. Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James (playing himself) accidentally venture into the Warner 3000 Server-Verse with his son Dom (Cedric Joe). To free Dom, LeBron has to win a basketball match against some formidable opponents – the catch is, his team is made up of Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Lola Bunny. Don Cheadle also stars as AI-G Rhythm, a sinister A.I, while Sonequa Martin-Green plays Dom's mother Kamiyah. The movie is streaming on HBO Max, and is also available in theaters as part of Warner Bros.' 2021 simultaneous release strategy.

Tom & Jerry – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

This loveable cartoon cat and mouse duo is back in Tom & Jerry, which sees the titular characters find themselves in a luxury hotel in New York City. Tom teams up with Chloë Grace Moretz's Kayla to catch his longtime nemesis Jerry, and naturally trouble ensues. There's also a major wedding planned, which, as you might expect, is under threat from Tom and Jerry's chaos-causing antics. Along with Moretz, the movie stars Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, and Pallavi Sharda. Tom & Jerry is now streaming free on HBO Max after its release earlier this year.