New Netflix movie from Game of Thrones showrunners in the works

Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have a new project up their sleeves – Metal Lords, a new movie for Netflix.

Weiss wrote the script and will produce, while Benioff will executive produce and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollett will helm the movie. Jaeden Martell ( Knives Out , It ), Isis Hainsworth ( Misbehaviour , Emma), and newcomer Adrian Greensmith have been confirmed to star. Metal Lords is due to hit the small screen sometime in 2021, although there's no specific release date yet.

The movie is described as following two kids who want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal – the two kids in question are set to be played by Martell and Greensmith. If you're wondering what the Game of Thrones showrunners know about heavy metal, worry not – Rage Against the Machine drummer Tom Morello will be working on the project with the title "executive music producer".

The pair signed a deal with Netflix back in 2019, so although this is the first project Weiss and Benioff will be working on for the streamer, it's not the only one they have in the works – they're also working on a feature adaptation of the Lovecraft graphic novel, and TV adaptations of the award-winning Chinese book series The Three-Body Problem and the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory .