The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's December, which means the festive season is officially here – and that includes on TV. If you've got a Christmassy itch to scratch this weekend, we've got some cozy, nostalgic picks in the form of The Chronicles of Narnia movies, which are now streaming on Hulu, and The Snoopy Show Christmas Special on Apple TV Plus. Eddie Murphy stars in new Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video, too.

'Tis not the season everywhere, though, and we've got plenty of non-festive recommendations, too. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now streaming on Disney Plus, for example, and a brand new season of Apple TV Plus drama Slow Horses also premiered this week. Over on Netflix (or Sky Cinema, if you're in the UK), Oscar favorite May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, is now available to watch, and the Doctor and Donna return for a new Doctor Who 60th anniversary adventure in Wild Blue Yonder on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Harrison Ford's latest outing as everyone's favorite whip-wielding archeologist Indiana Jones is now available to stream on Disney Plus. This time around, Indy is joined by his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the pair go up against the villainous Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny takes a slightly different turn for the franchise, though, thanks to the titular device – time travel is on the cards.

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and James Mangold , as well as producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall .

Slow Horses season 3

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his team of MI5 rejects return for a third round of Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus. In the new batch of episodes a romantic liaison in Istanbul, Turkey, threatens to expose one of the British Security Service's deepest secrets, and Jackson's team is swept into the conspiracy. New additions to the cast for season 3 include Gangs of London's Sope Dirisu and Katherine Waterston. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

(Image credit: BBC)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: BBC iPlayer in the UK, Disney Plus everywhere else

David Tennant and Catherine Tate return for the second of three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. Unlike last week's episode The Star Beast, this week's installment is shrouded in mystery and we don't know a lot about what to expect. Per the BBC's official synopsis, though, the duo find themselves at "the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake."

May December

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix in the US, Sky Cinema in the UK

The latest movie from Carol helmer Todd Haynes, May December stars Natalie Portman as an actor who goes to meet and study the life of a woman she'll be playing in an upcoming film. That woman is Gracie (Julianne Moore), whose relationship with her husband Joe (Charles Melton) was a tabloid scandal when it first began twenty years prior when he was still a minor. Laugh-out-loud funny and viscerally uncomfortable in equal measure, this under-the-radar gem is not one to miss.

The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

While they're not technically Christmas movies, we don't think there's anything much more festive than the Chronicles of Narnia trilogy, and The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and Voyage of the Dawn Treader are all streaming now on Hulu. Based on CS Lewis' fantasy novels, the series follows the adventures of the Pevensie children in Narnia as they come up against the White Witch (Tilda Swinton) and other foes. James McAvoy, Ben Barnes, Liam Neeson, Eddie Izzard, and Peter Dinklage also star.

Candy Cane Lane

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Eddie Murphy stars in new Christmas comedy movie Candy Cane Lane on Prime Video. He plays Chris Carver, a man so desperate to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas decorating competition that he makes a deal with a mysterious stranger to do so. That stranger, however, just so happens to be an evil elf – whose deals come at a price. The cast also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Offerman, Jillian Bell, and Robin Thede.

The Snoopy Show Christmas Special

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus' The Snoopy Show is back for another special festive episode featuring everyone's favorite black and white pup (and little yellow bird). In this new Christmas special, Snoopy searches for the perfect tree topper, Woodstock gets trapped in a window display, and Snoopy and Woodstock visit Spike for Christmas. Perfect wholesome family fare.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.