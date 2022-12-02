7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations, you made it through another week. And another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations coming your way, from brand new movies to binge-able new TV shows.

Over on Netflix, you can choose between Sr., a new documentary in which Robert Downey Jr. explores his late father's life and legacy, Lady Chatterley's Lover, a period drama starring The Crown's Emma Corrin, or, if you're in the US, you can catch new Brad Pitt-led actioner Bullet Train.

Meanwhile, Prime Video has holiday rom-com Your Christmas or Mine? starring Sex Education's Asa Butterfield or the first episode of Alfred Molina's latest project, detective series Three Pines. Over on Hulu or Disney Plus, depending on whether you're in the US or the UK, there's teen supernatural movie Darby and the Dead, while HBO Max has the latest season of the Gossip Girl reboot.

Sr. – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

After a brief theatrical run, Sr., a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., is now streaming on Netflix. Downey Sr.'s son, Robert Downey Jr., recounts his father's life and career in filmmaking and acting – he was known for writing and directing Absurdist comedies and also acted in movies including Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Downey Sr. died of complications from Parkinson's disease last July at the age of 85.

Lady Chatterley's Lover – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Based on D.H. Lawrence's classic – and ahead of its time – novel of the same name, Lady Chatterley's Lover follows the life of Connie, a wealthy woman who finds herself married to a man she doesn't love and engages in a passionate affair with a gamekeeper on her new husband's estate. Set against a moody backdrop of early 20th Century English countryside, The Crown's Emma Corrin plays the titular Lady, while Jack O'Connell is her lover.

Bullet Train – Netflix

(Image credit: Sony)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

All aboard the Bullet Train. The zippy actioner, brought to life in adrenaline-fuelled fashion by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, sees Brad Pitt play unlucky operative Ladybug. His fortunes hardly change when a simple retrieval job on the titular bullet train goes off the rails as Ladybug fends off an increasingly colorful cast of larger-than-life assassins, including Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s besuited British duo Lemon and Tangerine.

For more on the film, check out our interview with Leitch and producing partner Kelly McCormick (opens in new tab) on how they brought Bullet Train to life.

Three Pines – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Spider-Man's Alfred Molina stars in Three Pines, a new mystery series on Prime Video. Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a Canadian police officer investigating a series of murders in the titular town, a seemingly idyllic village in Quebec. The series is based on a series of detective novels by Louise Penny, and episode 1 is streaming now with subsequent episodes following weekly.

Your Christmas or Mine? – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

New festive rom-com Your Christmas or Mine? Follows James (Sex Education's Asa Butterfield) and Hayley (Cora Kirk), a student couple and who both decide to surprise each other by turning up at each other's family homes for the holidays. However, when a snowstorm hits, the long-distance pair find themselves stranded with the other's relatives for the Christmas period. Can their relationship survive?

Darby and the Dead – Hulu/Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)/Disney Plus

Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs as the titular character, a teenager who can communicate with the dead after experiencing a brush with death as a kid. Introverted and outcast, she keeps to herself at school – that is, until the queen bee cheerleader (played by Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho) dies in a freak accident, and has some requests for Darby to carry out in the land of the living…

Gossip Girl season 2 – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

The Gossip Girl reboot is back with a second season of teen drama on HBO Max. Set years after the original series that made Penn Badgley and Blake Lively household names, the show follows a new set of rich kids at Constance Billard school. Most of the cast is back in the second outing, including Jordan Alexander, Amanda Warren, Savannah Lee Smith, and Whitney Peak. However, fans of the original show will also recognize a familiar face as Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) returns to the Upper East Side. The show premiered with two episodes and will be airing weekly from here on out on Thursdays. UK viewers, there’s no release date yet, but the series will likely be coming to BBC iPlayer at some point in the new year.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.