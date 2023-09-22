The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Welcome to the weekend. We've got your downtime viewing covered with a guide to all the latest streaming releases, from Deadites to Donatello (and Leonardo, Raphael, and Michaelangelo…).

Starting off with new TV shows, Sex Education season 4 has arrived on Netflix, bringing the hit comedy-drama to an end, while a new installment of American Horror Story is out now on Hulu (stay tuned for a release date across the pond, UK viewers).

It's a bumper weekend for movies, too, with wrestling drama Cassandro hitting Prime Video and animated treat Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arriving on Paramount Plus, while Kaityln Dever stars in new sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You on Hulu and Disney Plus. US viewers can also catch Sundance hit A Thousand and One on Prime Video, while UK Netflix subscribers can scare themselves silly with Evil Dead Rise.

Sex Education season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Sex Education returns for its fourth and final season on Netflix, with eight new episodes available to stream now. Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the rest of the Moordale gang are forced to start fresh at a new school, so there are plenty of new faces and new challenges to contend with – including a rival sex therapist for Otis. Plus, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is still in the US, and she and Otis are struggling to make a long-distance relationship work. One thing's for sure: it's going to be an emotional climax...

Cassandro

(Image credit: Sundance Institute)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Director Roger Ross Williams takes a departure from documentary filmmaking for this charismatic underdog tale, which tells the true story of gay amateur wrestler Saúl Armendáriz (beautifully portrayed by the always brilliant Gael García Bernal). One day, Saúl decides he wants to turn things upside down in the world of lucha libre, and so begins performing as Cassandro, a persona that embraces femininity. A film with plenty of heart, you will be cheering for Cassandro from your sofa.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Cowabunga! The TMNT gang is back with an all-new adventure that is one of the year's best animated movies. Join Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael as they attempt to hunt down a mysterious crime syndicate, which sees them running into an army of mutants headed up by the villainous Superfly. Expect electric visuals, plenty of charm, and yes, slice upon slice of pizza. There is already a movie sequel, TV show, and tie-in video game in the works, so you'll see even more of these turtles soon.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with April O'Neill actor Ayo Edebiri.

No One Will Save You

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

New sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You stars Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, an anxious, isolated woman living in her childhood home, who suddenly finds herself facing off against an alien invader. The movie was written and directed by Brian Duffield, who's previously worked on movies like Love and Monsters, Cocaine Bear, and Jane Got a Gun. After a brief run in theaters earlier this month, the film is now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus internationally.

American Horror Story: Delicate

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Season 12 of anthology series American Horror Story, subtitled 'Delicate', has arrived on Hulu – the season premiere is available to stream now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday. Series regulars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and Leslie Grossman are back, and they're joined by newcomers who include Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, and Zachary Quinto. The new season will also be released on Disney Plus in the UK, but a release date hasn't been announced yet.

A Thousand and One

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America, White Men Can't Jump) stars in A Thousand One as single mother Inez. Set over the course of the '90s and '00s in New York City, the film follows Inez's relationship with her son Terry after she kidnaps him out of the foster care system to raise him herself. The directorial debut from director AV Rockwell, A Thousand and One won the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Evil Dead Rise

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

The Deadites are back! The latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise, released in theaters earlier this past spring, is now on Netflix in the UK (after releasing on Max earlier this year). Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland star as estranged sisters Beth and Ellie, whose reunion is disrupted when their kids find a certain mysterious book and unleash an all-powerful demon…

For more on the movie, check out our chat with stars Sutherland and Sullivan, or our spoiler-free conversation with director Lee Cronin.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.