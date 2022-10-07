7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week comes to a close, that can only mean one thing – it's time for some streaming recommendations. Spooky season has officially arrived, with Netflix offering up The Midnight Club, the latest series from The Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan, and Mr. Harrigan's Phone, a movie adaptation of the Stephen King novella. Meanwhile, the MCU's Halloween special Werewolf by Night is now on Disney Plus and horror remake Hellraiser is available to watch on Hulu.

If you're not in the mood for thrills and chills, don't worry, there are plenty of other movies and shows to pique your interest. Catherine Called Birdy, a medieval coming of age story directed by Lena Dunham, is now on Prime Video, along with every single James Bond movie. Yep, you heard us right – all of them. Plus, Disney Plus subscribers in the UK can finally catch up with hit comedy drama series The Bear, which was released on Hulu earlier this year.

The Midnight Club – Netflix

The Midnight Club is the latest series from horror maestro Mike Flanagan, the man behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Based on the novels by Christopher Pike, the series follows a group of terminally ill teenagers residing in a hospice who form the titular Midnight Club, meeting every night to tell each other scary stories. The teens make a pact that whoever is the first to die will attempt to contact the others from beyond the grave – and when one of them does, strange things begin to happen.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone – Netflix

Based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, the movie follows a boy named Craig (Jaeden Martell) who befriends an elderly man, the titular Mr. Harrigan, and gives him a cell phone. After Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig continues to call his phone to vent about those who mistreat him. However, it seems like Mr. Harrigan may be looking out for Craig from beyond the grave when misfortune starts to befall his bullies.

Catherine Called Birdy – Prime Video

Lena Dunham, the brains behind hit drama Girls, is back in the director's chair for something a little different – a medieval coming-of-age comedy. Game of Thrones and The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey plays 14-year-old Lady Catherine, who prefers to go by 'Birdy'. She's just trying to get through life as a teenage girl, with the added 13th Century challenge of avoiding the unsuitable suitors her father has lined up for her. Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, and Billie Piper also star.

007 Collection – Prime Video

Every James Bond movie – that's right, all 25 of them – is now available to stream on Prime Video to celebrate the series' 60th anniversary, as Dr. No, the first Bond movie, had its premiere on October 5, 1962. From No Time to Die to Goldfinger, you can settle down for the ultimate 007 movie marathon this weekend. Amazon acquired MGM, the studio behind 007, for a whopping $8.5 billion back in 2021, which gives the streamer access to the titles.

Werewolf By Night – Disney Plus

Spooky season has arrived in the MCU with Werewolf by Night, a new one-off special. Composer Michael Giacchino, who scored Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed the movie, while Gael García Bernal plays Jack Russell, the titular werewolf and monster hunter. He joins a group of his fellow hunters at Bloodstone Temple after the death of their leader, Ulysses Bloodstone, to battle it out to find a mysterious and powerful relic. Laura Donnelly also stars as Ulysses' daughter Elsa.

Hellraiser – Hulu

Sense8 star Jamie Clayton takes on the iconic horror role of Pinhead, the leader of the Cenobites, a group of extra-dimensional, sadomasochistic beings, in Hulu's Hellraiser remake. Meanwhile, Odessa A'zion plays the movie's lead role, a young woman struggling with addiction who finds herself in possession of a mysterious puzzle box – that just so happens to summon the Cenobites. The Ritual and The Night House helmer David Bruckner directed the reboot.

The Bear – Disney Plus

After taking Hulu by storm in the US this summer and being swiftly renewed for a second season, The Bear is finally available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus. The comedy drama stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a young chef working in the world of fine dining who comes home to Chicago to run his late brother (Jon Bernthal)'s failing Italian beef restaurant after he dies by suicide. All eight episodes are available to stream now.

