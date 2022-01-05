New Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead could be Netflix's next big thing

After the success of Squid Game and Hellbound, it seems South Korean dramas are a winner for Netflix. And now there's a new contender on the horizon: All of Us Are Dead, a coming-of-age horror thriller set during a zombie apocalypse, arrives on the streamer later this month.
According to Netflix's official synopsis, the upcoming show centers around a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.
The 12-part series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-soo directed the series, which was written by Chun Sung-il
Back in September 2021, Squid Game was the first Korean drama to reach the top spot on Netflix in the US – it follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize.
Hellbound, another South Korean series from the director of Train to Busan, followed in November – the show centers around supernatural beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. Arriving on Netflix on November 19, it became the world's most-watched Netflix series of the week within 24 hours (knocking Squid Game off the top spot).
While we wait for All of Us Are Dead to arrive on the streamer on January 28, check out our list of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.