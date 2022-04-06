A new "mainline" Ghost Recon game is reportedly in development

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a new Ghost Recon game in its Paris studio.

According to Kotaku, the next Ghost Recon game is codenamed 'OVER'. It's been in development for more than a year, and could arrive as early as April 2023 with the start of the next financial year, although that could see it arrive any time between next Spring and March 2024. Kotaku also notes that the project appeared in the significant Nvidia leak last year.

Ubisoft Paris, which recently worked on Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion, is said to be leading development on the project, described as "the next mainline entry in the Ghost Recon series."

Kotaku's report offers no further details about the new Ghost Recon game, but says that it was pushed aside during last year's 20th anniversary celebrations in favour of battle royale Ghost Recon Frontline. The last we heard of that game was a delay to its closed beta test, a new window for which is yet to be announced. Kotaku reports that internal playtests have not been positive, and the project may have been quietly reset.

The report comes shortly after the news that development has ended on Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which launched to middling reviews in 2019. Servers for both Breakpoint and 2017's Wildlands will remain online, but Kotaku also states that NFT project Ubisoft Quartz, which was closely linked to Breakpoint, "has gone mostly quiet internally following the initial backlash to its controversial experiment."

If project Over is expected for a 2023, it's possible that we'll get our first look at it this summer during the conference season.

