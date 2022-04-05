Ubisoft officially ends support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft has officially ended support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, confirming that the Operation Motherland mode update from November is the final piece of new content coming to the game.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched back in October 2019 to less than stellar reception, with our own 2/5-star review noting its myriad game-breaking bugs and repetition bogging down an improved story and satisfying gunplay and tactical maneuvering. Ubisoft has released a ton of updates big and small since launch, but going forward it'll only be maintaining the servers for Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoint.

"The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including the 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint," reads an update shared to the official Ghost Recon (opens in new tab) Twitter account. "We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends."

Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Operation Motherland update added the new Conquest mode, which Ubisoft billed as an alternative to the game's main story mode with an emphasis on players' actions having consequences.

Ubisoft announced Ghost Recon Frontline back in October, but after substantial pushback from the community, it delayed the free-to-play battle royale-adjacent game's closed beta test indefinitely. We haven't heard anything from Ubisoft on Ghost Recon Frontline since, which leaves the future of the series pretty uncertain. That being said, Ubisoft says the feedback from Breakpoint players "will help shape the future of the franchise."

