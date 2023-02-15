New Edge of Spider-Verse title arrives just in time for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse is back this May in a new Edge of Spider-Verse anthology limited series featuring a whole host of new stories featuring different Spider-heroes from around Marvel's Multiverse - just in time for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movie.(opens in new tab)
This time, Edge of Spider-Verse #1 brings back the dinosaur Spider-Man, Spider-Rex, to fight a full-on dino Venom named Venomsaurus in a story from writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez.
Then, writer/artist Xander Cannon introduces "the scariest Spider-Character EVER CREATED!!!" (emphasis Marvel's). That terrifying character is apparently named "The Spider-Killer," and that's just about all we know.
Then, in the final announced story in the new 2023 Edge of Spider-Verse #1, writer David Hein, known for his hit Broadway show Come From Away, reunites with artist Luciano Vecchio to bring back another of the breakout characters from the 2022 Edge of Spider-Verse limited series, Spinstress.
"See the most magical Spider-hero of them all as she sings her way into the biggest fight of her life!" reads Marvel's official description of the Spinstress story. Marvel also promises "much, much more!"
"You'll never guess what other creators and Spiders will show up!" reads the publisher's Edge of Spider-Verse announcement.
Some of those creators and characters will be showing up soon after Edge of Spider-Verse #1's May 3 release date, with Edge of Spider-Verse #2 scheduled to go on sale May 31. You can see the covers to both issues here.
At the same time, Marvel is publishing a series of no less than 30 Spider-Verse themed variant covers in May, each featuring a popular Marvel hero mashed-up with Spider-Man - and the publisher promises more Spider-Verse variants throughout 2023.
Here's a gallery of the covers, followed by a list of which titles they'll appear on them and who created them, organized by release date:
May 3
- Captain Marvel #49 By Romy Jones
- Immortal X-Men #11 By Taurin Clarke
- Moon Knight #23 By Declan Shalvey
- Scarlet Witch #5 By Marc Aspinall
May 10
- Daredevil #11 By Dave Johnson
- Ghost Rider #14 By Rod Reis
- Invincible Iron Man #6 By Ario Anindito
- Rogue & Gambit #3 By Ema Lupacchino
- Wolverine #33 By Leinil Francis Yu
- X-Men Red #11 By Luciano Vecchio
May 17
- Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade #4 By Betsy Cola
- Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #12 By Carlos Gómez
- Fantastic Four #7 By Giuseppe Camuncoli
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #2 By Chrissie Zullo
- Hulk Annual #1 By Cully Hamner
- Red Goblin #4 By Mike Mckone
- She-Hulk #13 By Jen Bartel
- Venom #19 By Dan Panosian
- X-Force #40 By Björn Barends
- X-Men #22 By Gerald Parel
May 24
- Hellcat #3 By David Baldeón
- Punisher #12 By John Cassaday
- Thor #34 By Javier Garrón
May 31
- Amazing Spider-Man #26 By David Talaski
- Avengers Beyond #3 By Todd Nauck
- Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #13 By Pete Woods
- Deadpool #7 By Peach Momoko
- Doctor Strange #3 By Mahmud Asrar
The previous Edge of Spider-Verse limited series launched writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley's current Spider-Man ongoing title, which has dealt heavily with the concept of the Spider-Verse itself.
Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.
