New Edge of Spider-Verse title arrives just in time for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse is back this May in a new Edge of Spider-Verse anthology limited series featuring a whole host of new stories featuring different Spider-heroes from around Marvel's Multiverse - just in time for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movie.

This time, Edge of Spider-Verse #1 brings back the dinosaur Spider-Man, Spider-Rex, to fight a full-on dino Venom named Venomsaurus in a story from writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez.

Then, writer/artist Xander Cannon introduces "the scariest Spider-Character EVER CREATED!!!" (emphasis Marvel's). That terrifying character is apparently named "The Spider-Killer," and that's just about all we know.

Then, in the final announced story in the new 2023 Edge of Spider-Verse #1, writer David Hein, known for his hit Broadway show Come From Away, reunites with artist Luciano Vecchio to bring back another of the breakout characters from the 2022 Edge of Spider-Verse limited series, Spinstress.

"See the most magical Spider-hero of them all as she sings her way into the biggest fight of her life!" reads Marvel's official description of the Spinstress story. Marvel also promises "much, much more!"

"You'll never guess what other creators and Spiders will show up!" reads the publisher's Edge of Spider-Verse announcement.

Some of those creators and characters will be showing up soon after Edge of Spider-Verse #1's May 3 release date, with Edge of Spider-Verse #2 scheduled to go on sale May 31. You can see the covers to both issues here.

At the same time, Marvel is publishing a series of no less than 30 Spider-Verse themed variant covers in May, each featuring a popular Marvel hero mashed-up with Spider-Man - and the publisher promises more Spider-Verse variants throughout 2023.

Here's a gallery of the covers, followed by a list of which titles they'll appear on them and who created them, organized by release date:

May 3

Captain Marvel #49 By Romy Jones

Immortal X-Men #11 By Taurin Clarke

Moon Knight #23 By Declan Shalvey

Scarlet Witch #5 By Marc Aspinall

May 10

Daredevil #11 By Dave Johnson

Ghost Rider #14 By Rod Reis

Invincible Iron Man #6 By Ario Anindito

Rogue & Gambit #3 By Ema Lupacchino

Wolverine #33 By Leinil Francis Yu

X-Men Red #11 By Luciano Vecchio

May 17

Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade #4 By Betsy Cola

Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #12 By Carlos Gómez

Fantastic Four #7 By Giuseppe Camuncoli

Guardians Of The Galaxy #2 By Chrissie Zullo

Hulk Annual #1 By Cully Hamner

Red Goblin #4 By Mike Mckone

She-Hulk #13 By Jen Bartel

Venom #19 By Dan Panosian

X-Force #40 By Björn Barends

X-Men #22 By Gerald Parel

May 24

Hellcat #3 By David Baldeón

Punisher #12 By John Cassaday

Thor #34 By Javier Garrón

May 31

Amazing Spider-Man #26 By David Talaski

Avengers Beyond #3 By Todd Nauck

Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #13 By Pete Woods

Deadpool #7 By Peach Momoko

Doctor Strange #3 By Mahmud Asrar

The previous Edge of Spider-Verse limited series launched writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley's current Spider-Man ongoing title, which has dealt heavily with the concept of the Spider-Verse itself.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

These are all the Spider-Man variants we can name in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.