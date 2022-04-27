All the new Disney Plus movies and shows streaming in May 2022

There's a lot of new stuff coming to Disney Plus in May, with brand new movies and shows aplenty. Most excitingly (in our opinion), the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is arriving on May 27, which sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel movies.
There's also Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, a new movie featuring the classic characters and the voices of Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, as well as a peek behind the scenes at the MCU with a new installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled focused on Moon Knight.
Over in the UK, viewers will be able to watch shows like the first two seasons of American Crime Story and comedy spin-off How I Met Your Father, as well as new series Pistol from director Danny Boyle about the Sex Pistols' rise to fame. Read on to find out all the new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus this May, with our three biggest highlights at the top.
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – May 11
Moon Knight may be coming to an end this month, but we don't have to say goodbye to Oscar Isaac's British accent just yet – you can go behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how Disney filmed all the series' action-packed scenes.
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers – May 20
Chip 'n' Dale are back, and they've had a makeover. Or Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) has, at least – he's had "CGI surgery" and is attempting to relive his glory days as part of the Rescue Rangers, while Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) is working as an insurance salesman. However, when an old friend goes missing, the pair must reunite once more to save him. The movie also features the voices of Will Arnett, KiKi Layne, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.
Obi-Wan Kenobi – May 27
Hello there – Obi-Wan returns, and this time he's on the small screen. Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi sees McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master for the first time since the 2005 movie. The series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, while Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and Benny Safdie round out the cast. You can check out some exclusive images from the series here.
New on Disney Plus US this May
New on Disney Plus US: May 4
- Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
- Life Below Zero season 18
- Moon Knight episode 6
New on Disney Plus US: May 11
- The Chicken Squad season 1 episode 25-29
- Just Like Me season 1-2
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight
- Mira, Royal Detective season 2
- The Quest
- Something Bit Me! season 1
- The Wizard of Paws season 2
New on Disney Plus US: May 13
- Sneakerella
New on Disney Plus US: May 18
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery season 1
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo season 1
- Secrets of the Zoo season 5
New on Disney Plus US: May 20
- Chip ‘N' Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Shook
New on Disney Plus US: May 27
- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Mission Pluto
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1-2
- We Feed People
New on Disney Plus UK this May
New on Disney Plus UK: May 4
- American Crime Story season 1-2
- Baymax and Mochi season 1
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 13
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett
- Egypt From Above season 1
- Family Guy season 20 episode 13
- Gigantosaurus season 3 episode 11-16
- Good Trouble season 3 episode 1-10
- The Great North season 2 episode 11
- Lego Star Wars All-Stars season 1
- Moon Knight episode 6
- NCIS season 19 episode 7
- Our Kind of People episode 12
- Puppy Dog Pals season 5 episode 7-11
- Raven's Home season 5 episode 1-5
- The Resident season 5 episode 16
- Secrets of Wild India season 1
- Snowfall season 4
- Scrapyard Supercar season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: May 5
- The Kardashians season 1 episode 4
- This is Us season 6 episode 15
New on Disney Plus UK: May 6
- Babylon AD
- Long Gone Summer
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Me, Earl and the Dying Girl
- Mike and the Mad Dog
- Where the Heart Is
- Saving Venice
New on Disney Plus UK: May 8
- Roadkill AAO
New on Disney Plus UK: May 11
- A Wilderness of Error
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 14
- Family Guy season 20 episode 14
- The Great North season 2 episode 12
- How I Met Your Father season 1
- Kingdom of the White Wolf season 1
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight
- NCIS season 19 episode 8
- PJ Masks season 5 episodes 10-16
- Primal Survivor season 5
- The Quest
- The Resident season 5 episode 17
- Wonders of the Ocean season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: May 12
- The Kardashians season 1 episode 5
- This is Us season 6 episode 16
New on Disney Plus UK: May 13
- Bruce Almighty
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Drain the Oceans: WW2
- Drain the Sunken Pirate City
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- Muhammad and Larry
- Sneakerella
- Tommy
New on Disney Plus UK: May 18
- American Dad season 18 episode 1
- Baking with Francisco Moreira season 1-2
- Binny and the Ghost season 1-2
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 15
- Chain of Command season 1
- Chicken Squad season 1 episode 25-29
- Family Guy season 20 episode 15
- The Great North season 2 episode 13
- Grown-ish season 4
- Knights of Castelcorvo season 1
- Life & Beth
- Mayans M.C. season 3
- Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla por el Zasca season 1
- NCIS season 19 episode 9
- The Resident season 5 episode 18
- Ultimate Airport Dubai season 1-3
New on Disney Plus UK: May 19
- The Kardashians season 1 episode 6
- This is Us season 6 episode 17
New on Disney Plus UK: May 20
- Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics
- Qualified
- The Transporter
- The Transporter 2
- The Valet
- Wild Botswana
New on Disney Plus UK: May 25
- American Dad season 18 episode 2
- Alaska Animal Rescue season 1
- Awesome Animals season 1
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 16
- Building Wild season 2
- Chibi Tiny Tales season 1
- De Worsten van Babel Op de Camping season 1
- Eye Wonder season 1 episode 1-6
- Family Guy season 20 episode 16
- The Great North season 2 episode 14
- Mira, Royal Detective season 1 episode 13-20
- NCIS season 19 episode 10
- NYPD Blue season 1-12
- Papas por Encargo season 1
- Port Protection Alaska season 1 episodes 3-4
- The Resident season 5 episode 19
- Secrets of Aunt Katie season 7-8
- Wild Russia
- Wu-Tang season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: May 26
- The Kardashians season 1 episode 7
- This is Us season 6 episode 18
New on Disney Plus UK: May 27
- Big Momma's House
- Big Momma's House 2
- Big Mommas: Like Farther, Like Son
- Daredevil
- Drain the Titanic
- JFK
- Jumper
- The Negotiator
- Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1-2
- Patti Cakes
- We Feed People
- What's Your Number
New on Disney Plus UK: May 31
- Pistol
For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus. And, if you're not already, then subscribe to Disney Plus here.