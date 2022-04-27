All the new Disney Plus movies and shows streaming in May 2022

There's a lot of new stuff coming to Disney Plus in May, with brand new movies and shows aplenty. Most excitingly (in our opinion), the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is arriving on May 27, which sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel movies.

There's also Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, a new movie featuring the classic characters and the voices of Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, as well as a peek behind the scenes at the MCU with a new installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled focused on Moon Knight.

Over in the UK, viewers will be able to watch shows like the first two seasons of American Crime Story and comedy spin-off How I Met Your Father, as well as new series Pistol from director Danny Boyle about the Sex Pistols' rise to fame. Read on to find out all the new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus this May, with our three biggest highlights at the top.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – May 11

Moon Knight may be coming to an end this month, but we don't have to say goodbye to Oscar Isaac's British accent just yet – you can go behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how Disney filmed all the series' action-packed scenes.

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers – May 20

Chip 'n' Dale are back, and they've had a makeover. Or Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) has, at least – he's had "CGI surgery" and is attempting to relive his glory days as part of the Rescue Rangers, while Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) is working as an insurance salesman. However, when an old friend goes missing, the pair must reunite once more to save him. The movie also features the voices of Will Arnett, KiKi Layne, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – May 27

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Hello there – Obi-Wan returns, and this time he's on the small screen. Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi sees McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master for the first time since the 2005 movie. The series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, while Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and Benny Safdie round out the cast. You can check out some exclusive images from the series here .

New on Disney Plus US this May

New on Disney Plus US: May 4

Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett

Life Below Zero season 18

Moon Knight episode 6

New on Disney Plus US: May 11

The Chicken Squad season 1 episode 25-29

Just Like Me season 1-2

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight

Mira, Royal Detective season 2

The Quest

Something Bit Me! season 1

The Wizard of Paws season 2

New on Disney Plus US: May 13

Sneakerella

New on Disney Plus US: May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery season 1

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo season 1

Secrets of the Zoo season 5

New on Disney Plus US: May 20

Chip ‘N' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Shook

New on Disney Plus US: May 27

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1-2

We Feed People

New on Disney Plus UK this May

New on Disney Plus UK: May 4

American Crime Story season 1-2

Baymax and Mochi season 1

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 13

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Egypt From Above season 1

Family Guy season 20 episode 13

Gigantosaurus season 3 episode 11-16

Good Trouble season 3 episode 1-10

The Great North season 2 episode 11

Lego Star Wars All-Stars season 1

Moon Knight episode 6

NCIS season 19 episode 7

Our Kind of People episode 12

Puppy Dog Pals season 5 episode 7-11

Raven's Home season 5 episode 1-5

The Resident season 5 episode 16

Secrets of Wild India season 1

Snowfall season 4

Scrapyard Supercar season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: May 5

The Kardashians season 1 episode 4

This is Us season 6 episode 15

New on Disney Plus UK: May 6

Babylon AD

Long Gone Summer

Lost Temple of the Inca

Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

Mike and the Mad Dog

Where the Heart Is

Saving Venice

New on Disney Plus UK: May 8

Roadkill AAO

New on Disney Plus UK: May 11

A Wilderness of Error

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 14

Family Guy season 20 episode 14

The Great North season 2 episode 12

How I Met Your Father season 1

Kingdom of the White Wolf season 1

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight

NCIS season 19 episode 8

PJ Masks season 5 episodes 10-16

Primal Survivor season 5

The Quest

The Resident season 5 episode 17

Wonders of the Ocean season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: May 12

The Kardashians season 1 episode 5

This is Us season 6 episode 16

New on Disney Plus UK: May 13

Bruce Almighty

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Drain the Oceans: WW2

Drain the Sunken Pirate City

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Muhammad and Larry

Sneakerella

Tommy

New on Disney Plus UK: May 18

American Dad season 18 episode 1

Baking with Francisco Moreira season 1-2

Binny and the Ghost season 1-2

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 15

Chain of Command season 1

Chicken Squad season 1 episode 25-29

Family Guy season 20 episode 15

The Great North season 2 episode 13

Grown-ish season 4

Knights of Castelcorvo season 1

Life & Beth

Mayans M.C. season 3

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla por el Zasca season 1

NCIS season 19 episode 9

The Resident season 5 episode 18

Ultimate Airport Dubai season 1-3

New on Disney Plus UK: May 19

The Kardashians season 1 episode 6

This is Us season 6 episode 17

New on Disney Plus UK: May 20

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics

Qualified

The Transporter

The Transporter 2

The Valet

Wild Botswana

New on Disney Plus UK: May 25

American Dad season 18 episode 2

Alaska Animal Rescue season 1

Awesome Animals season 1

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 16

Building Wild season 2

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

De Worsten van Babel Op de Camping season 1

Eye Wonder season 1 episode 1-6

Family Guy season 20 episode 16

The Great North season 2 episode 14

Mira, Royal Detective season 1 episode 13-20

NCIS season 19 episode 10

NYPD Blue season 1-12

Papas por Encargo season 1

Port Protection Alaska season 1 episodes 3-4

The Resident season 5 episode 19

Secrets of Aunt Katie season 7-8

Wild Russia

Wu-Tang season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: May 26

The Kardashians season 1 episode 7

This is Us season 6 episode 18

New on Disney Plus UK: May 27

Big Momma's House

Big Momma's House 2

Big Mommas: Like Farther, Like Son

Daredevil

Drain the Titanic

JFK

Jumper

The Negotiator

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1-2

Patti Cakes

We Feed People

What's Your Number

New on Disney Plus UK: May 31

Pistol

