New Analogue Pocket color variants are coming, and there’s one to match my GameCube

A new range of limited edition Analogue Pocket models are on the way, and the new lineup features eight familiar colors. Described as ‘color matched’ variants, you’ll be able to grab a handheld that is dressed like your OG Game Boy, and there’s even one that’s wearing the same clothes as my personal favorite Gamecube. You’ll want to keep an eye out for their arrival, however, as the company is pretty serious about the ‘limited’ part.

If you’ve never heard of the Analogue Pocket, allow me to quickly fill you in. The portable device effectively mimics the hardware inside an original Game Boy, making it one of the best gaming handheld options for playing games from Nintendo’s classic library. It follows the same design queues as the famous ‘90s portable, and even features a cartridge slot on the back, but it benefits from modern boons like a 3.5" LCD screen and a beefy 4300mAh rechargeable battery. Simply put, this is a completely authentic, yet contemporary way to revisit the classics.

According to Analogue, the latest wave of Pocket handhelds will come in eight different colors; Blue, Green, Indigo, Spice Orange, Pink, Red, Silver, and Yellow. The console will go on sale Nov 17, 8am PST, and anyone lucky enough to grab hold of one can expect it to ship on Nov 20. As for price, these special edition colorways will come in at $249.99, so slightly higher than the $219 ordinary version.

(Image credit: Analogue)

Companies often reference the colors of Nintendo consoles from yesteryear, and with good reason. I mean, I can’t think of another company that has managed to nail aesthetics that somehow manage to be playful without looking cheap. So, it makes sense that Analogue, a maker of premium portable devices, is looking to pay homage to that fact with a limited line-up. I’m pretty sure many of you out there will have fond memories tied to one of the eight variants, but for me, I’m itching to sit that Spice Orange model next to my matching Japanese GameCube.

