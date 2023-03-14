All Quiet on the Western Front helmer to direct Oscar Isaac in new Amazon series

All Quiet on the Western Front helmer Edward Berger has set his next project – Helltown, a new Amazon series starring Oscar Isaac as writer Kurt Vonnegut, best known for his novel Slaughterhouse-Five (via Deadline (opens in new tab)).

Severance writer Mohamad El Masri will be penning the crime thriller and acting as showrunner, while Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's production company Team Downey is also on board.

Based on the novel of the same name by Casey Sherman, the series will follow Vonnegut in the late '60s before he found literary acclaim and sees him as a struggling novelist and car salesman living in Cape Cod with his wife and five kids. When two local women are murdered, he becomes obsessed with finding the killer and becomes dangerously entangled in the case.

All Quiet on the Western Front, Berger's most recent project, was nominated for nine Oscars and took home four gongs at this year's ceremony, including Best International Feature Film. The film also won Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography. On the small screen, Berger has helmed episodes of shows like The Terror, Your Honor, and all five episodes of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Patrick Melrose.

As for Isaac, his last small-screen role was the lead in Marvel's Moon Knight on Disney Plus, while his next movie role will be in the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099.

