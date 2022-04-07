Squid Game and Worst Person in the World stars join Lily-Rose Depp in new A24 movie

A24 is lining up its next star-studded movie – The Governesses will feature Lily-Rose Depp, Squid Game's Hoyeon, and The Worst Person in the World's Renate Reinsve.

The movie is set to center around three rebellious governesses who turn both the bohemian household they work in and the minds of the boys in their care upside down. Filming is set to take place in Spain.

The Governesses will be directed by Joe Talbot, who made his feature film debut in 2019 with Sundance hit The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which follows two Black residents of the Californian city who are struggling to remain connected in their rapidly changing hometown.

Talbot is also co-writing the script, with Olivia Gatwood, which is based on the novel of the same name by French writer Anne Serre. The book, the first of Serre's to be translated into English, is described as an "erotic fairytale".

After competing in Korea's Next Top Model in 2013, Hoyeon made her small-screen debut in Squid Game on Netflix last year. The Governesses will be her first movie role. Reinsve was last seen in the critically acclaimed Norwegian movie The Worst Person in the World, a role which won her the Best Actress award at Cannes Film Festival in 2021. As for Depp, she recently starred in Wolf, alongside George MacKay and Paddy Considine, and sci-fi movie Voyagers.