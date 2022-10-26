Never Let Me Go TV series coming to FX and Hulu

Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel Never Let Me Go is being adapted again – and this time, it's making its way to the small screen, thanks to FX and DNA Productions. The show will stream via Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, and will be fronted by the likes of Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman, and Kelly Macdonald.

Melissa Iqbal, best known for her work on HBO's The Nevers, is on board as showrunner, while Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Maria Fleischer, and Alex Garland – who penned the script for the 2010 feature film – is lined up to executive produce. Marc Munden (The Third Day) will direct the pilot. Garland and DNA previously teamed up with FX and Hulu on the futuristic thriller series Devs.

"Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology," said FX Entertainment president Gina Balian in a statement. "We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro and the incredible cast on this exciting new project."

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Prettejohn, who worked with Iqbal on The Nevers, will play Thora, a rebellious teen who learns she's a clone – and breaks out of her mysterious, isolated boarding school. While living undercover in the outside world, Thora inadvertently sparks a revolution, and society around her is forced to question what it really means to be human.

Aiysha Hart (We Are Lady Parts), Spike Fearn (Tell Me Everything), Shaniqua Okwok (It's a Sin), Gary Beadle (Andor), Kwami Odoom (Death in Paradise), Susan Brown (Game of Thrones), Keira Chanse (The Capture), and Edward Holcroft (Kingsman) round out the supporting cast.

