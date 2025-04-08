The team behind Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence is remaking a nuclear war drama that terrified an entire generation

News
By published

Adolescence production company Warp Films is remaking Threads

Owen Cooper in Adolescence
(Image credit: Netflix)

The production company behind Adolescence is remaking a harrowing nuclear war drama.

Per Radio Times, Warp Films is set to turn Threads into a TV series. The film, released on BBC Two in 1984, chronicles a nuclear attack on the UK city of Sheffield (Warp Films is also based in Sheffield). It's an incredibly bleak look at the attack itself and the ensuing fallout, and it has a reputation for terrifying those who've seen it. You can watch it now on BBC iPlayer.

"Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences," said Mark Herbert, Warp Films's founder and chief executive.

"Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance."

Adolescence, meanwhile, is Netflix's biggest surprise hit of the year so far (though it won't be getting a season 2). It explores the aftermath of a young boy murdering a female classmate, with each of the four episodes shot in one take. Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper star.

The show was released on March 13 but has already cracked the top 10 list of Netflix's most-watched English language shows of all time, currently sitting at number nine. However, Netflix tracks viewership across a movie or show's initial 91 days streaming, so Adolescence still has time to climb even higher in the ranking.

You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.

See more TV Shows News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drama shows
The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 first reactions call the second installment "uniquely brutal" and "emotionally devastating"
The White Lotus

The White Lotus season 4 is unlikely to have a coastal setting, as creator Mike White teases the show's next location
Woody Harrelson in True Detective

Woody Harrelson turned down one of the most talked-about roles in The White Lotus season 3 – because of his own real-life vacation
See more latest
Most Popular
Woody Harrelson in True Detective
Woody Harrelson turned down one of the most talked-about roles in The White Lotus season 3 – because of his own real-life vacation
A Chicken in A Minecraft Movie
A Minecraft Movie says the film was supposed to feature "hilarious" sequences and a "bunch of crazy booby traps" designed by a popular Minecraft YouTuber
Schedule I
Schedule 1 update releases in beta on Steam, adding everything from golden toilets to a new pawn shop so you can sell anything that's not drugs too
Metal Gear Solid collection
Hideo Kojima says Solid Snake's "silent 'tough guy'" personality in Metal Gear 1 was the result of technical limitations
Adam Scott in Severance
Charlie Brooker says he's deliberately not watched Severance yet because people keep telling him it's like a "much better" Black Mirror
Hand holding Nintendo branded HDMI cable with Switch 2 promotional material on screen in backdrop with Peach in Mario Kart World on motorbike.
Nintendo says your old Switch HDMI cable "isn't compatible" with the Switch 2, but I'd argue that's not strictly true or helpful
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Hollow Knight: Silksong news keeps coming - the long-awaited Metroidvania is coming to the Switch 2 alongside the OG console
George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin says something exciting is coming soon, but it's not The Winds of Winter: "Please don't start any rumors to that effect"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Tony Gilroy says The Mandalorian is to thank for Andor: "No Baby Yoda, no Andor"
A pink sheep from the Minecraft movie standing in a green grassy field.
Minecraft movie's director tested some of its most head-scratching creations to check if they worked in-game: "Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof"