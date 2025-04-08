The team behind Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence is remaking a nuclear war drama that terrified an entire generation
Adolescence production company Warp Films is remaking Threads
The production company behind Adolescence is remaking a harrowing nuclear war drama.
Per Radio Times, Warp Films is set to turn Threads into a TV series. The film, released on BBC Two in 1984, chronicles a nuclear attack on the UK city of Sheffield (Warp Films is also based in Sheffield). It's an incredibly bleak look at the attack itself and the ensuing fallout, and it has a reputation for terrifying those who've seen it. You can watch it now on BBC iPlayer.
"Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences," said Mark Herbert, Warp Films's founder and chief executive.
"Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance."
Adolescence, meanwhile, is Netflix's biggest surprise hit of the year so far (though it won't be getting a season 2). It explores the aftermath of a young boy murdering a female classmate, with each of the four episodes shot in one take. Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper star.
The show was released on March 13 but has already cracked the top 10 list of Netflix's most-watched English language shows of all time, currently sitting at number nine. However, Netflix tracks viewership across a movie or show's initial 91 days streaming, so Adolescence still has time to climb even higher in the ranking.
