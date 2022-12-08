Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 quarter-final online

One of World Cup history's most famous rivalries, the Netherlands and Argentina, go head-to-head in the quarter-final stage of Qatar 2022 on Friday evening. When these two play, you can invariably expect something special, so make sure that you follow our guide on how to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

Qatar 2022 didn't start well for Argentina. A loss against Saudi Arabia was a big shock and led to a major dose of self-reflection. Lionel Scaloni's men have certainly turned things around since, and their 2-1 win against Australia in the last 16 probably wasn't a fair scoreline to reflect a game they largely dominated.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have been one of the best teams at the tournament so far, Cody Gakpo firing on all-cylinders upfront and captain Virgil van Dijk providing the solidity at the back. We all know that Louis van Gaal has got the smarts to get the better of his opposite number, just so long as his men can tame Lionel Messi and co.

Expect the build-up coverage to show that Dennis Bergkamp goal from the 1998 quarter-final on repeat, together with reminiscences of the 1978 final and 2014 semi - both of which Argentina won, in extra time and on penalties respectively.

Read our guide on how to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need to catch the game today – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your game console as well.

Watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream online from anywhere

If you're away from home when the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions, allowing you to access your Netherlands vs Argentina live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of, too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country, and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Netherlands vs Argentina live stream online in the UK?

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch Netherlands vs Argentina on free-to-air BBC One. Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 6.15pm GMT kick-off on Friday, December 9. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services; however, that includes Fox and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including FS1. But best of all, right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament, you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in Canada

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this quarter-final clash between Netherlands and Argentina at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch a Netherlands vs Argentina live stream in Australia