Netflix's live-action One Piece trailer teases an epic pirate adventure

The first trailer for Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation has finally arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Luffy and co. set sail for an epic adventure – and we finally get to see him do that cool weird stretchy thing he can do with his arms. The trailer was shared as part of Netflix's Tudum presentation.

Showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens offered a behind-the-scenes look at the series last year, though a long delay in release sparked rumors that the show had been scrapped. Creator Eiichiro Oda, however, recently released a statement saying that he was finally happy with the show and that it was almost ready to be released.

The cast includes Inaki Godoy as Luffy, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, Cioma Umeala as Nojiko, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

Based on the popular manga and anime created by Oda, the show follows the adventures of pirate captain Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They search the seas for a treasure called One Piece, which will allow Luffy to become the King of the Pirates. One Piece was also adapted into a hugely popular series of video games focused on the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece does not yet have a release date, but we're pretty sure it's soon. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue.