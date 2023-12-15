Netflix’s GTA Trilogy ports look like the real thing on mobile, while the PC and console versions are still busted

The classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy’s mobile port has just been released with features mysteriously missing from the console and PC versions that dropped two years ago.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition packaged the series’ three iconic PS2 outings - GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas - under one roof for modern systems. Some patches worked to improve the rough launch, but lingering bugs, technical issues, typos, and questionable artistic changes make the collection less than “definitive.”

That’s why it’s surprising to see that the newly released mobile ports - available to purchase or download with a Netflix subscription on IOS and Android - have actually addressed several complaints and are, arguably, the actual definitive way to play the Definitive Edition.

Rockstar Games’ blog doesn’t give an exhaustive list of what’s changed, though it does mention that the port features “additional improvements, including a new Classic Lighting mode that restores the look and feel of the sky in the original games.” That fancy lighting mode is most noticeable in San Andreas, where the original’s recognizable orange hue has been faithfully restored. See NikTek’s comparison video below for the (quite obvious) differences.

As Kotaku notes, GTA Forums are filled with fans who have noticed other minor changes, such as improved destruction effects, and fixes to bugged billboard signs, character models, props, and more.

Rockstar hasn’t transferred these improvements to the still-wonky editions on PC and consoles, however, which were initially released back in 2021. To its credit, the company did update the recent Red Dead Redemption port on PS5 to enable 60fps - although the Switch version was left in the dust.

Rockstar probably has all hands on Grand Theft Auto 6 now, which debuted a record-breaking trailer earlier this month before going on radio silence. That hasn’t stopped some wild fan theories from spreading like wildfire, though.

PC players might unfortunately need to wait a while to play GTA 6, according to one former developer.