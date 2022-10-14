New The Crown season 5 images offer up first looks at Prince Harry, Prince William, and more

Netflix has released new photos from The Crown season 5, giving us a first look at the new cast of royals.

Taking place in the 1990s, the historical drama's fifth season will focus mainly on the dissolution of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and in the former's tragic death. Prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair will appear, too, as we see the Queen's reign move into the 21st Century after her 'annus horribilis' in 1992. We also may see Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's divorce, as well as Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips.

The new photos give us another look at Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, taking over for Emma Corrin, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman, and introduces us to Olivia Williams' Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Emerald Fennell in seasons 3 and 4), Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (played by Vanessa Kirby in seasons 1 and 2 and Helena Bonham Carter in seasons 3 and 4), Claudia Harrison as Princes Anne, taking over from Erin Doherty, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major. Rufus Kampa plays a young William, while Will Powell plays young Harry.

Image 1 of 7 Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales (Image credit: Netflix ) Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (Image credit: Netflix ) Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne (Image credit: Netflix ) Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales (Image credit: Netflix ) Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles (Image credit: Netflix ) Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (Image credit: Netflix ) Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major (Image credit: Netflix )

The Crown has already cast its adult William, Harry, and Kate for season 6, which will be the show's last.

The Crown season 5 is set to hit Netflix on November 9. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now, or, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond.