Netflix shares Money Heist season 5 set photo to mark end of filming

It's official: La Casa de Papel – AKA Money Heist – has finished filming season 5, the last instalment of the hit Spanish heist drama. The series traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The ensemble cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, and Pedro Alonso.

"What started as a heist, ended as a family," Netflix tweeted alongside a photo of the cast in costume. "It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends."

What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENhMay 14, 2021 See more

Money Heist became the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix within four months of being added to the platform in early 2018. The fifth and final season is due to be released sometime in the second half of 2021, but we don't have a more specific date yet.

It's not all over for Money Heist fans just yet, though. In November last year, Netflix announced that it would be creating a Korean adaptation of the show. The series creator, Álex Pina, has another Netflix show currently underway, too – Sky Rojo, which premiered in March, follows three sex workers on the run from their pimp and his henchmen. Season 2 is set to hit the streamer in July.