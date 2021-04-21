Netflix reveals record spending plans and most-watched movies and shows in 2021

Netflix has revealed its most-watched movies and TV shows so far in 2021 – and its record spending plans for the rest of the year.

During the first quarter of 2021 – AKA January 1 to March 31 – the most watched series on the streamer was the French heist series Lupin, with 76 million households tuning in during the show's first 28 days online. Netflix's other most-watched shows were teen drama Fate: The Winx Saga (57 million), mother-daughter comedy Ginny & Georgia (52 million), Firefly Lane season 1 (49 million), and Cobra Kai season 3 (45 million).

Meanwhile, the most-watched movie was Outside the Wire, a sci-fi action flick starring Anthony Mackie, which raked in 66 million household views in its first 28 days on the streamer. This was followed by family comedy drama Yes Day (62 million), Rosamund Pike-led I Care a Lot (56 million), and teen rom-com To All the Boys: Always and Forever (51 million).

The streamer also revealed that it will spend over $17 billion on new movies and TV shows this year – a notable increase from last year's $11.8 billion spend and 2019's $13.9 billion. Netflix previously announced that it was releasing 27 new movies this year, and it seems the streamer is set to keep up that pace. Plus, new seasons of hit shows The Witcher and Cobra Kai are on the horizon , with new installments of both titles set to arrive at the end of 2021.