Netflix releases new look at The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo

Netflix has unveiled more pictures from upcoming original movie The Adam Project, which features a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Keener, and Jennifer Garner.

The film sees Reynolds' character Adam travel back in time on a mission to save his missing love Laura (Saldaña), where he meets his younger self (Walker Scobell) – and then his late father, played by Ruffalo.

The pictures tease a futuristic flick, with both the young and old Adam appearing to ride a hoverboard – and both Adams seemingly going up against a metallic enemy – as well as Laura holding a high-tech looking gun. The images also show Adam and Laura together, as well as Adam treating a nasty looking wound on his side. Plus, there's Jennifer Garner as the past-version of Adam's mother, and director Shawn Levy on set.

Levy previously worked with Reynolds in 2021's Free Guy, which saw the actor star as a non-player video game character who gained self-awareness, but don't expect The Adam Project to be too similar. "This character is night-and-day different from the character Ryan played for me in our last movie," Levy told Vanity Fair. "Blue Shirt Guy is a deeply innocent, naive boy in a man's body. Whereas Adam Reed in The Adam Project is bruised by life and consequently deeply cynical."

The Adam Project arrives March 11 to Netflix, and is one of several high profile Netflix originals landing this year – also arriving in 2022 is Stranger Things season 4, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film, Bridgerton season 2, The Umbrella Academy season 3, and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

