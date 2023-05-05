Netflix has a new number one movie you might have missed

New action movie AKA is storming up the Netflix charts, coming in at number one worldwide and in the UK, and number three in the US, per FlixPatrol (opens in new tab). The film was released on April 28.

AKA stars Alban Lenoir as a special ops agent named Adam Franco, who faces a moral issue when, while going undercover in a crime syndicate, he forms a bond with the boss's 8-year-old son. AKA currently holds a 75 percent Rotten Tomatoes critics score with 8 reviews, and an Audience Score of 83 percent.

The rest of the cast includes Éric Cantona, Sveva Alviti, Saïdou Camara, Noé Chabbat, Kevin Layne, Lucille Guillaume, Phillipe Résimont, and Thibault de Montalembert. Morgan S. Dalibert directs; he was cinematographer on action movie Lost Bullet and director of photography on its sequel Lost Bullet 2.

Netflix has a number of high profile releases on the way this year, including the upcoming actioner Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth and boasting a 14 minute, continuous take action sequence. There's also the likes of The Witcher season 3 and Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon in the pipeline, too.

Netflix has recently debuted Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte to glowing reviews, while Sweet Tooth season 2 has just released – and season 3 has been announced as the show's last.

Cobra Kai season 6, meanwhile, might be a longer time coming, as the writers' room has closed amid the WGA writers strike.

