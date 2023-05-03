Sweet Tooth renewed for a third and final season

Sweet Tooth season 3 is happening at Netflix. The show, which recently returned for its second season, will be coming back for one final run of episodes on the streamer.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter (opens in new tab) with a sweet video featuring some of its stars. "Sweet Tooth is coming back for season 3," said Gus actor Christian Convery. "We are so excited to share with you the final chapter of Gus' story and we can't wait to tell you all about it."

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jim Mickle also spoke about the show's final run to Netflix's Tudum (opens in new tab). He said: "In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be."

The second season only recently began on Netflix, but has been a mainstay in the streamer's top 10 shows since its release. The show, based on the comic book series of the same name, tells the story of a boy who's half-human and half-deer as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world.

Season 3 will head to Alaska for a road trip story like season 1. Speaking to Tudum, Gus star Convery also gave a hint at what to expect next. "Season 3 is darker than Season 2," he said. "Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and it’s peak Sweet Tooth intensity."

The final season will feature eight episodes but no release date has been announced yet.