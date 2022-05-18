Netflix reportedly considering longer theatrical windows for some movies

Netflix is reportedly considering extending the theatrical windows of some of its movies, according to a new report from Bloomberg .

Netflix movies usually get around a week to 10 days in theaters before they arrive on the platform, but the streamer could extend that to up to 45 days for certain releases. The two titles that are reportedly being considered for this are Knives Out 2 and the next movie from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths).

Of course, not all Netflix movies get released on the big screen – usually, it's only awards hopefuls like Mank or Roma, but if this extended window is successful for these titles then Bloomberg reports that the streamer could release "as many as a dozen titles in theaters going forward."

Knives Out 2 seems like a great choice for this trial, as the first movie made over $310 million at the global box office when it was released back in 2019. Daniel Craig is the only cast member from the original movie returning for the sequel, reprising the role of private investigator Benoit Blanc. Joining Craig is Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Meanwhile, Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) is a comedy drama about a Mexican journalist and comes from a five-time Oscar winning director. Knives Out 2 is set to release sometime this fall, while Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) doesn't have a release date yet.