One of Netflix’s most loved crime shows is getting a second season despite being released just last year

One of Netflix’s most popular series ever has just been renewed for a second season, just two months after season 1 hit the streamer.

It looks like yet another high-profile heist is in operation as the Spanish crime series Berlin has been renewed for another season. Netflix announced the news on its Twitter account via a short video captioned "Level two, please. Berlin will be back for a second season!" See the tweet below.

From the makers of the beloved Netflix original Money Heist, the series follows an eccentric criminal named Berlin as he brings together a gang of master thieves in Paris to plan one of his most elaborate robberies ever. Berlin stars Pedro Alonso as the out-of-touch ringleader, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña, Michelle Jenner, Samantha Siqueiros, and Itziar Ituño, to name a few.

At the end of season 1, we saw Berlin picking up the pieces after having lost much of his share from the Parisian job. Determined to not let his loss dampen his spirit, he set his sights on another heist with Damián. Camille (Siqueiros) on the other hand drove off into the sunset with a bag of cash and whether she will return for season 2 is unknown.

Berlin season 1 currently sits in ninth place on Netflix’s top 10 most popular non-English series with 53,100,000 views. The list is based on the amount of watches a show gets in its first 91 days on the streamer. At the time of writing, the South Korean dystopian drama Squid Game is dominating the list with a staggering 265.2 million views.

Netflix is keeping the plot of season 2 under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, filming is expected to begin in 2025.

Berlin season 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now.