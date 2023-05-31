One 2021 Netflix series has exploded in popularity – all thanks to TikTok

Maid may be over a year and a half old but it’s now back in Netflix’s Top 10, all thanks to TikTok. Clips of the acclaimed series, starring Margaret Qualley, have been circulating on the app and getting millions of views.

"Nearly 2 years after its initial release, Maid is back in Netflix's Top 10," tweeted Netflix about the unexpected resurgence of the show. "After exploding on TikTok, the Emmy-nominated limited series starring Margaret Qualley, Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, and Nick Robinson climbed to #8 on this week's English TV list."

It’s not clear exactly how it all kicked off, but scenes from the limited series have been appearing all across the 'For You' page. Some have upwards of half a million likes and include isolated scenes of Qualley’s Alex trying to make ends meet as a single mother leaving an abusive relationship.

Some of the most popular ones see Alex working in houses as she speaks to the homeowners, offering them mothering advice. This includes scenes with Anika Noni Rose’s Regina as well as MacDowell, who plays Alex's mother in the show (as well as being her mom in real life too).

TikTok hasn’t just got clips of the show either, as the author of the book it’s based on Stephanie Land has been sharing insights too. Maid draws heavily on her own experiences so she's been posting personal videos with her followers to show the comparisons between the series and her life, just like the one above.

Maid was a hit when it was first released in October 2021 too, becoming a breakout role for Qualley. It was the streamer’s fourth most-watched series of the year and secured nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

So really, there’s never been a better time to check out one of the best original shows on the streaming platform. Moving, poignant, uplifting, and very grounded, Maid is definitely deserving of all the attention it’s been getting.

For what else to stream, here’s our selection of the best Netflix shows available now.