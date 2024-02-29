A woman is turned into a chicken nugget in new trailer for Netflix's strangest K-drama of 2024

Netflix has released a new trailer for Chicken Nugget, an upcoming Korean comedy about a woman who turns into a… chicken nugget.

The series revolves around Min-ah, a woman who accidentally steps inside a machine at her father's company that turns her into a crispy bite of chicken (she thinks it's a device that will help her with her fatigue, an easy mistake to make). When Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong), an intern at the company who also happens to have a crush on Min-ah, discovers what's happened to her, it's up to him and Min-ah's father Seon-man (Ryu Seung-ryong) to try and reverse her fast food fate. And, in the process, they both discover some "unexpected secrets". The series is due to premiere on March 15.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Chicken Nugget is directed by Lee Byeong-heon. He previously directed 2019's Extreme Job, which went on to become the highest-grossing South Korean movie ever made.

It's one of several new Korean titles coming to the streamer this year, including Squid Game season 2, which reunites us with winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) on a quest for revenge. New seasons of reality show Zombieverse and fantasy series Hellbound are on the way, as well as new political drama The Whirlwind and hit manga adaptation Parasyte: The Grey are also on the way later in 2024.

