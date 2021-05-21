Netflix responds to reports that it's looking to expand into games

Netflix has responded to a report that it is looking to expand into video games by saying that it is "excited to do more with interactive entertainment".

The claim comes from a report by The Information, which claims knowledge of Netflix's ongoing plans to recruit an executive to oversee an expansion into video games. The Information's report claims that over the past few weeks, Netflix has approached several veteran games industry executives to helm the company's move into the video game sphere.



A Netflix spokesperson has reached out to GamesRadar+ to say: "Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment”.

You might recall that Netflix formerly created a "game" of sorts based around hit show Stranger Things. According to this new report, Netflix is seeking to increase investments for more ventures such as this, and is reportedly even considering a subscription package bundling in Netflix-made games, not unlike Apple Arcade's current subscription-based offering.

Netflix has already dipped its toe into the video game waters recently. In 2018, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was released through the streaming platform, an interactive movie in which viewers could select different choices at various points throughout, to dictate how subsequent events and scenes would unfold. Even the film's ending could drastically change depending on the viewer's choices.

As games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad pointed out on Twitter, gaming takes up a huge space within the entertainment industry. Just over two years ago in early 2019, Netflix even stated that they view Epic Games' battle royale shooter Fortnite as their biggest competitor, instead of another streaming service like HBO Max. This new report clearly depicts Netflix as trying to muscle in on a space dominated by some of their biggest rivals.

