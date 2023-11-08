Netflix boss hints that Greta Gerwig's Narnia film will start filming next year

The wait for director Greta Gerwig’s fantasy novel adaptation Chronicles of Narnia is almost over as Netflix aims to start production in 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Collider , Netflix's head of film Scott Stuber shed some light on Gerwig’s team-up with the streaming giant in the creation of their upcoming adaptation of C. S. Lewis’s book series. “Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year,” he revealed.

Yes, you read that right. The movie is set to start production next year, and while little is known about how the Barbie director's plans to adapt the classic, we do know that she is currently attached to two films in the series. The books have already been turned into three films, starting with The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe released in 2005 starring Tilda Swinton and James McAvoy, so it will be interesting to see how Gerwig’s creation differs.

After the project was announced earlier this year, Total Film podcast sat down to interview the Lady Bird director and asked how she felt about tackling such a classic story. "I don't know," Gerwig says. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign.”

Although this is the first time she has ever worked with Netflix in a directorial capacity, Gerwig is no stranger to book adaptations as she found major success with her 2019 remake of author Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women .

At this time, no more details surrounding Gerwig’s Netflix project have been released, but from Stuber's comments, we can expect the film to start development in 2024.