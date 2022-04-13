New Netflix fantasy movie adds Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, and more

Robin Wright and Ray Winstone have joined the cast of Netflix's Damsel, a new fantasy movie fronted by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

The Wonder Woman actor – whose work on the streaming service's original series House of Cards earned her eight Emmy nominations – and the Sexy Beast star are not the movie's only new additions, either. According to Deadline, Brooke Carter (The Irregulars), Nick Robinson (Love, Simon), and Oscar-nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) have also signed on to the film, and will be seen sharing the screen with Brown and Black Panther's Angela Bassett.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), Damsel follows a young woman who, after agreeing to marry a prince, learns that her royal in-laws have actually recruited her as a sacrifice to pay off an ancient debt. Her not-so-happily ever after goes from bad to worse, too, when she's thrown in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, and must rely on her wits to make it out alive.

(Image credit: Company Pictures)

Brown is set to executive produce, while Wrath of the Titan's Dan Mazeau has penned the script. For now, no official release details have been announced.

Outside of Wonder Woman and House of Cards, Wright's credits include The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Princess Bride, Blade Runner 2049, and Forrest Gump. Interestingly, she has worked with Winstone previously, on Beowulf, while Winstone has worked with Carter on The Alienist. So it'll be reunions all round when the movie kicks off production.

